4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Plawecki: Latches on with Bucs
Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he won't be heading into spring training as a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Plawecki may be in the best position to make the Opening Day squad as the No. 2 backstop behind Austin Hedges. Beyond Hedges, prospect Endy Rodriguez is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old doesn't have any prior big-league experience and has three minor-league options remaining, making him a strong candidate to head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. Plawecki, meanwhile, owns a .235/.313/.341 slash line (80 wRC+) over parts of eight seasons in the majors, though he's coming off a rough 2022 campaign in which he spent time with both the Red Sox and Rangers organizations.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes silencing the Eagles defense -- not a flag -- decided the Super Bowl, plus ranking commercials
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday
McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
