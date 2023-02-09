ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

View from Spain-Pitt is not a typical American team

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBgF7_0kiBIv0d00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We’ve learned this year it’s a pretty special Pitt basketball team this year. It’s a group that gets along, likes each other, plays for a common goal. Most of that talk from experienced players who have seen all types of teams and understand how unique it is.

There are no perspectives like the ones of freshmen Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham.

Twins from the Canary Islands, Spain, they didn’t think it would be like this. The basketball they watched from the United States was something much different.

“Honestly, since I get here to America, I was worried about selfish players because it’s what you see overseas,” said Jorge Diaz Graham. “It’s just players playing one-on-one every time. I didn’t like that. But coming here to Pitt, having these teammates it’s been awesome.”

Seven times this season the Panthers had at least 20 assists in a game. Eight players have double-digit assists. Nelly Cummings leads with 106 and Jamarius Burton has 99.

“They are so happy to share the ball,” said Jorge Diaz Graham. “You can see it in the stats, 23 assists (season-high Tuesday vs. Louisville). It reflects how we move the ball, how we share the ball and how we care for each other. Most of the passes, you have a good shot, but that extra pass you create a great shot for a teammate. I’m very happy with that.”

“We all have more joy when a teammate makes a basket than our own basket,” said Guillermo Diaz Graham. “I’m talking about the whole team. I think we all enjoy when someone makes a play, makes a basket more than ourselves.”

There were even assists between the brothers in the game against the Cardinals. Just over two minutes to play and Jorge made the pass to Guillermo. As that three went in, there was more excitement for the assist than the made shot.

“We all have more joy when a teammate makes a basket than our own basket,” Guillermo Diaz Graham said. “I’m talking about the whole team. I think we all enjoy when someone makes a play, makes a basket, more than ourselves.”

“The assists are more fun, because a bucket makes happy one person and an assist makes happy two persons,” Jorge Diaz Graham said.

“They are awesome,” said Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. “Those two young guys are awesome. From the time they took their official visit here and every day we get to be around them. They have joy for playing basketball, for being good teammates, for working. They are not afraid of it.”

“They are going to be really good players here.”

“I love my team. We are just staying present and focused on right now. Getting better each day, I love this group of guys.”

It was months ago the Pitt culture was in question. That seems like a long time ago.

Hear more from both of the Diaz Graham brothers Thursday night at 6p during the Jeff Capel Show on 93.7 The Fan. Panthers at Florida State Saturday at noon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allamericanatlas.com

19 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Try Today

It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh knows a thing or two about how to make and serve great food. The community of restaurant owners are always excited to welcome new people to Pennsylvania with promises of dreamy food and tasty drinks. The Guy Mitchell song about Pittsburgh fails to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

The best restaurants to try in the Pittsburgh Metro

Pittsburgh may not be the best restaurant city in America, however, the up and coming food scene continues to draw much press. While you will not find the world-class dining options of NYC, Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago, there is something here to please all. From iconic Primanti Brothers sandwiches stacked high with coleslaw and fries, to authentic Greek and Polish food, to classic diners, you will have plenty of interesting food options to eat your way through in the ‘Burgh. Below are a few great local businesses to check out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy