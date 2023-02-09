View from Spain-Pitt is not a typical American team

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We’ve learned this year it’s a pretty special Pitt basketball team this year. It’s a group that gets along, likes each other, plays for a common goal. Most of that talk from experienced players who have seen all types of teams and understand how unique it is.

There are no perspectives like the ones of freshmen Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham.

Twins from the Canary Islands, Spain, they didn’t think it would be like this. The basketball they watched from the United States was something much different.

“Honestly, since I get here to America, I was worried about selfish players because it’s what you see overseas,” said Jorge Diaz Graham. “It’s just players playing one-on-one every time. I didn’t like that. But coming here to Pitt, having these teammates it’s been awesome.”

Seven times this season the Panthers had at least 20 assists in a game. Eight players have double-digit assists. Nelly Cummings leads with 106 and Jamarius Burton has 99.

“They are so happy to share the ball,” said Jorge Diaz Graham. “You can see it in the stats, 23 assists (season-high Tuesday vs. Louisville). It reflects how we move the ball, how we share the ball and how we care for each other. Most of the passes, you have a good shot, but that extra pass you create a great shot for a teammate. I’m very happy with that.”

“We all have more joy when a teammate makes a basket than our own basket,” said Guillermo Diaz Graham. “I’m talking about the whole team. I think we all enjoy when someone makes a play, makes a basket more than ourselves.”

There were even assists between the brothers in the game against the Cardinals. Just over two minutes to play and Jorge made the pass to Guillermo. As that three went in, there was more excitement for the assist than the made shot.

“The assists are more fun, because a bucket makes happy one person and an assist makes happy two persons,” Jorge Diaz Graham said.

“They are awesome,” said Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. “Those two young guys are awesome. From the time they took their official visit here and every day we get to be around them. They have joy for playing basketball, for being good teammates, for working. They are not afraid of it.”

“They are going to be really good players here.”

“I love my team. We are just staying present and focused on right now. Getting better each day, I love this group of guys.”

It was months ago the Pitt culture was in question. That seems like a long time ago.

Hear more from both of the Diaz Graham brothers Thursday night at 6p during the Jeff Capel Show on 93.7 The Fan. Panthers at Florida State Saturday at noon.