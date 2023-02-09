ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big country music star is headed out on a 41-city tour and making a stop in Louisville. Jason Aldean just announced his Highway Desperado Tour on Monday. He said it kicks off on July 14, and he'll play at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Friday, Oct. 20.
WLKY.com

Mother and son spreading the love at west Louisville florist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is always a bit hectic for Davin Anderson. "One year, we got here at 5:00 in the morning and didn't leave until 11-12 at night," Anderson said. He's been running DN Surprises since 2018, but the business goes back even further than that. His...
WLKY.com

Louisville native making 2nd appearance on 'Jeopardy!'

CULVER CITY, Calif. — "Jeopardy!" is bringing back contests from previous shows, and one is from Louisville. Starting on Monday, Feb. 20, college students, who were once on the shows as teenagers, will be competing in the "Jeopardy! High School Reunion" tournament. Louisville native Jackson Jones, who is a...
WLKY.com

That's a wrap! Shooting ends in Kentucky for Ethan Hawke's movie 'Wildcat'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — And just like that, Louisville's latest movie shoot has come to an end. Watch footage of one of the sets in the player above. For more than a month, stars moved into the city and surrounding areas to shoot the movie "Wildcat," about the life of famed writer Flannery O'Connor. According to IMDB, it'll be about when she was struggling to publish her first novel.
wdrb.com

It's a girl! Chris Sutter and his wife welcome a daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the WDRB News Family. Chris Sutter and his wife Katie welcomed Baby Vivian Laine Sutter over the weekend. She was born at 3:13 a.m. Saturday. She weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great.
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
WLKY.com

This Butchertown bar has a love-themed lounge for Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to kick up the romance for Valentine's Day? A bar in Butchertown is setting the mood. The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown transformed its upstairs lounge into a Valentine's Day pop-up bar called "Sweet Nothings." The lights are dim, and red -- mood lighting. They also...
WLKY.com

Awakenings Boutique hosts 4th Real Faces of Cancer photoshoot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dealing with treatments, hair loss, and uncertainty; a group of local women with cancer were celebrated on Sunday. It was the 4th Real Faces of Cancer photo shoot. Six women, who currently have cancer, had the opportunity to get their makeup done and be styled before...
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
WLKY.com

UofL Health stresses the importance of hands-only CPR at Cards game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Health held a life-saving demonstration during halftime of the UofL women's basketball game on Sunday. A chest pain coordinator and the school of medicine dean were alongside former NBA star and UofL basketball legend Darrell Griffith leading a hands-only CPR demonstration. According to...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
WLKY.com

Artists painting streets of Downtown Louisville to make it more vibrant and safer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville artists are getting the opportunity to make the streets of Downtown Louisville prettier and safer with their art. Both the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Louisville Metro Government's office of advanced planning are hosting public art installation programs. The Louisville Downtown Partnership's program brings local artist...
