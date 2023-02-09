Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville-based Papa Johns Pizza selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big country music star is headed out on a 41-city tour and making a stop in Louisville. Jason Aldean just announced his Highway Desperado Tour on Monday. He said it kicks off on July 14, and he'll play at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Friday, Oct. 20.
WLKY.com
Mother and son spreading the love at west Louisville florist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is always a bit hectic for Davin Anderson. "One year, we got here at 5:00 in the morning and didn't leave until 11-12 at night," Anderson said. He's been running DN Surprises since 2018, but the business goes back even further than that. His...
WLKY.com
Louisville native making 2nd appearance on 'Jeopardy!'
CULVER CITY, Calif. — "Jeopardy!" is bringing back contests from previous shows, and one is from Louisville. Starting on Monday, Feb. 20, college students, who were once on the shows as teenagers, will be competing in the "Jeopardy! High School Reunion" tournament. Louisville native Jackson Jones, who is a...
WLKY.com
That's a wrap! Shooting ends in Kentucky for Ethan Hawke's movie 'Wildcat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — And just like that, Louisville's latest movie shoot has come to an end. Watch footage of one of the sets in the player above. For more than a month, stars moved into the city and surrounding areas to shoot the movie "Wildcat," about the life of famed writer Flannery O'Connor. According to IMDB, it'll be about when she was struggling to publish her first novel.
wdrb.com
It's a girl! Chris Sutter and his wife welcome a daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the WDRB News Family. Chris Sutter and his wife Katie welcomed Baby Vivian Laine Sutter over the weekend. She was born at 3:13 a.m. Saturday. She weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great.
Louisville-based Papa Johns Pizza selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning hometown
Global pizza chain giant, Papa Johns International, Inc., will put its Jeffersontown (Louisville, KY) corporate headquarters up for sale on the real estate market next week, according to company spokesperson Harrison Sheffield (source).
WLKY.com
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
WLKY.com
Donate Life Kentucky, Kentucky Blood Center want you to give the gift of life for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You have the chance to give the gift of life this Valentine's Day. This Tuesday is not just the day of love; it's also National Donor Day. Donate Life Kentucky is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center this year, inviting donors from across the state to give blood both Monday and Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Middle, high school students sing National Anthem at Louisville hotel in annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sounds of music filled the air at the Hyatt Louisville hotel Friday night as the annual tradition of the Kentucky Music Educators Association student sing-along took place. The top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in Kentucky perform the sing-along through...
WLKY.com
Women business owners support each other with a Galentine's bash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 20 women-owned businesses gathered to celebrate Valentine's Day, and each other, on Sunday. Woman-Owned Wallet hosted a Galentine's bash at Ten20 Craft Brewery on East Washington Street. The feminist gift shop supports women-owned businesses throughout NuLu. The women were treated to music from a...
WLKY.com
String of bright lights spotted in Kentucky skies, but what was it?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — There was a string of bright lights in Kentucky skies Sunday night, but what was it?. WLKY received a video of a string of lights soaring through the sky was captured in Washington County, Kentucky. That's just east of Bardstown. Watch the lights in the...
xaviernews.org
Top Ten Rappers From Louisville
Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
WLKY.com
This Butchertown bar has a love-themed lounge for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to kick up the romance for Valentine's Day? A bar in Butchertown is setting the mood. The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown transformed its upstairs lounge into a Valentine's Day pop-up bar called "Sweet Nothings." The lights are dim, and red -- mood lighting. They also...
WLKY.com
Awakenings Boutique hosts 4th Real Faces of Cancer photoshoot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dealing with treatments, hair loss, and uncertainty; a group of local women with cancer were celebrated on Sunday. It was the 4th Real Faces of Cancer photo shoot. Six women, who currently have cancer, had the opportunity to get their makeup done and be styled before...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
WLKY.com
UofL Health stresses the importance of hands-only CPR at Cards game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Health held a life-saving demonstration during halftime of the UofL women's basketball game on Sunday. A chest pain coordinator and the school of medicine dean were alongside former NBA star and UofL basketball legend Darrell Griffith leading a hands-only CPR demonstration. According to...
WLKY.com
UofL to hang banner recognizing 2013 basketball team that had title vacated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is hanging up a banner for the 2012-13 men's basketball team in the KFC Yum! Center, but it's probably not what you're thinking. The university's athletic department announced on Monday afternoon that it will be hanging a banner that reads "2013 Final...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
WLKY.com
Artists painting streets of Downtown Louisville to make it more vibrant and safer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville artists are getting the opportunity to make the streets of Downtown Louisville prettier and safer with their art. Both the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Louisville Metro Government's office of advanced planning are hosting public art installation programs. The Louisville Downtown Partnership's program brings local artist...
Comments / 0