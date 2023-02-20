NBA buyout market: John Wall headlines best players available after 2023 trade deadline

The NBA's trade deadline has officially passed, but there is still room for more player movement.

This year's deadline was headlined by splashy moves made by the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns, who, with the acquisition of Kevin Durant, are now a favorite to win the Western Conference. As the dust settles, plenty of contenders will shift their focus to the buyout market, where historically, teams have made key improvements by adding veterans capable of contributing.

Which players have become available on the buyout market? Here's a look at some of the top candidates worth keeping an eye on.

Top NBA buyout candidates after 2022-23 trade deadline

Derrick Rose

Best fits : Suns, Bucks

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes , it still "feels unlikely" that the Knicks will buy out Derrick Rose, but the Suns are still monitoring the point guard's situation after he fell out of New York's rotation.

The Bucks were also linked to Rose before the trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook

New team: Clippers

Westbrook's time with the Lakers had more downs than ups, but the former MVP has still proven to be effective in his 15th NBA season. An early-season move to the bench had done wonders for Westbrook, who is averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in a reserve role.

Ahead of the deadline, Westbrook was traded from LA to Utah and on Feb. 20, the All-Star guard was bought out by the Jazz.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Westbrook will sign with the Clippers for the remainder of the season.

Kevin Love

New team: Heat

Love had fallen out of the Cavaliers' rotation, receiving eight consecutive "DNP — Coach's Decision" in a row. Despite making some contributions earlier in the season, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, Cleveland reportedly elected to reach a buyout with the 34-year-old forward.

Love plans to sign with the Heat after his contract was bought out by the Cavaliers and the forward cleared waivers, per Adrian Wojnarowski .

John Wall

Best fits: Bulls, Heat, Wizards

Due to an abdominal injury, Wall hasn't played since Jan. 13. While the 32-year-old has posted solid averages of 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game this year, it hasn't been the cleanest of fits for him in LA.

At the deadline, Wall was sent to the Rockets as part of a three-team deal involving the Clippers and Grizzlies. Wall was then waived on Feb. 12, officially making him a free agent.

Could he be a depth addition for the Lakers? Is a Wizards reunion in the cards? Wall has proven to be serviceable, but the fit must be ideal.

Reggie Jackson

New team: Nuggets

The Clippers sent Jackson to Charlotte in exchange for Mason Plumlee at the trade deadline. On Feb. 12, the Hornets announced they waived Jackson.

Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season. As the veteran guard was said to prioritize joining a contender, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Jackson will sign with the No. 1 seed Nuggets.

Jackson notably is a native of nearby Colorado Springs, Colo., making this a homecoming in a sense.

Terrence Ross

New team: Suns

He wasn't moved at the deadline, but the Magic waived Ross on Feb. 12 , freeing the 32-year-old to join a contender.

According to Wojnarowski , Ross will join the Suns, who are building depth after the move to acquire Durant. Ross is averaging 8.0 points and shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range this season and can bring a scoring punch to Phoenix's second unit.

Danny Green

New team: Cavaliers

Green was also dealt to Houston alongside Wall in the three-team deal involving the Grizzlies and Clippers. He was waived by the Rockets on Feb. 12.

Green, 35, recently returned to action after suffering a torn ACL and LCL during last year's playoffs. Wojnarowski has reported that Green's agreement to join the Cavaliers is complete, bringing the three-time back to where his career began.

Donovan Mitchell, for one, is excited.

Will Barton

Best fits: Celtics, Heat, Lakers

Just last season, Barton was a full-time starter for a Nuggets team that made the playoffs. A trade to Washington resulted in a limited role for Barton, who is averaging 7.7 points in just under 20 minutes per game this season.

Barton would add value and wing depth to a team in need of it and, at 32, is a solid veteran presence that can help a team with playoff aspirations.

Patrick Beverley

New team: Bulls

Charania reported the news of the trade sending Beverley to the Magic, who then waived the veteran guard on Feb. 12.

Charania followed up on Feb. 20 , reporting that Beverley is expected to sign with the Bulls for the remainder of the season.

What is an NBA buyout?

The term "buyout" applies to a player that gives up a portion of his salary in order to accommodate their release from a current team.

Instead of outright waiving a player, the player, his representation and the team will negotiate the terms of the release. The player's guaranteed salary with their previous team is reduced or eliminated altogether once they clear waivers.

Contract buyouts are most common around the deadline, but are not exclusive to the deadline. Last offseason, Wall and the Rockets reached a buyout agreement in which he accepted $40.9 million of his $47.4 million salary for the 2022-23 season in order to leave Houston.

Wall made up the difference by signing for around $6.4 million with the Clippers.