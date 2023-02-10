Open in App
Miami County, OH
WHIO Dayton

All lanes back open after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

By WHIO Staff,

7 days ago

All lanes of traffic are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 south of US-36 following a crash involving two semis, according to the Piqua Post of the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to area of SB I-75 at the 79 mile marker at around 3:10 p.m.

A semi traveled off the left side of the highway and struck a bridge parapet, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One semi was hauling steel coils and one of them became uncoiled, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The interstate was closed for at least four and half hours.

Troopers reopened all lanes of traffic at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to dispatchers.

After striking the bridge parapet, the semi became jack-knifed and blocked all lanes of traffic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation checked the structural integrity of the bridge and multiple wreckers were on scene, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a trooper and he says wind may have been a factor in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

