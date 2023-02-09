Read full article on original website
he wont talk because he doesnt believe in accountability. He consistently backs up the Ceo and the Cao and the schools are failing miserably
foxbaltimore.com
City leaders appear slow to address education issues, fast to act on self-serving measures
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovered 23 schools in Baltimore City have zero students who tested proficient in math, city leaders have remained quiet on the issue. According to the Maryland State Department of Education's 2022 MCAP (Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program) results, Baltimore City's...
foxbaltimore.com
23 Baltimore schools with 0 students proficient in math yet Md. ranks top 2 in new study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland was ranked the second most educated state in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study on 2023's most and least educated states in America comes on the heels of a Project Baltimore investigation which found a shocking number of Baltimore City schools where not a single student is doing math at grade level.
arizonasuntimes.com
Not One Student Met Grade-Level Expectations for Math in 23 Baltimore Schools: Report
In 23 Baltimore City Schools, zero students tested proficient in math in 2022, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels.
wypr.org
Verletta White says she’s not interested in returning to be Baltimore County’s next school superintendent
The Baltimore County School Board is looking for a replacement for Superintendent Darryl Williams, who announced last month he will not seek a second four year term. As the search begins, some are lamenting the one that got away. For a moment in 2018, it looked like Verletta White, who...
foxbaltimore.com
4 Baltimore City schools are closed Feb 13th & 14th for water damage repairs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City schools in Harlem Park are closed on Feb. 13th and Feb. 14th. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, and Career Academy will be closed for students and most staff on Monday and Tuesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Crime debate in Annapolis heats up as new set of bills introduced
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The debate in Annapolis heating up over crime and what needs to be done to curve it. This week republicans are introducing a set bills aimed at tackling repeat offenders. if you’re convicted of a misdemeanor, which wear, carry, transport a handgun is that you only...
foxbaltimore.com
3 Montgomery Co. middle schoolers accused of trying to create 'Homophobic Club Hub'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Three students in Montgomery County are now facing disciplinary action. They're accused of trying to form a group called the Homophobic Club Hub. The principal of Earle B. Wood Middle School, Heidi L. Slatcoff. sent a letter to families saying a teacher found a...
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
wypr.org
Baltimore celebrates public school cafeteria workers with a new exhibit
Baltimore City Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services team with exhibit curator Beth Maloney (second to the right) For 27 years, Bruce Martin started his day by cleaning the kitchen, preparing meals, and greeting students as they entered the cafeteria. Martin began working in Baltimore City Public School cafeterias in...
foxbaltimore.com
Center Court and Black Girls Vote team up for CIAA
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The historic CIAA is coming back to Baltimore with many community partners hosting events during the week. Center Court and Black Girls Vote are inviting you out for three days of education, fun, and so much more. CEO of Black Girls Vote Nykidra Robinson and Managing...
Teens use science and technology skills to compete in Anne Arundel's robot showdown
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of teenagers participated in a robot showdown at a school in Anne Arundel County on Saturday.They gathered at the Archbishop Spalding High School to show off their science and technology skills.First Chesapeake hosted the championship to expose STEM-based learning to the young generation."I'm really excited to be like a woman in STEM," Winston Churchill High School student Saniya Shah said. "I know there obviously is a gender gap here. I've been lucky enough in our local community to be faced with any bias or anything."Shah traveled from Potomac with her team called the Metal Masterminds, also known...
foxbaltimore.com
Activist says math scores show that 'students don't have the opportunity to succeed'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to new state test results known as MCAP (Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program), at least 23 schools, including elementary middle and high schools, have zero students proficient in math. “They go there to get babysat for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, a Baltimore...
weaa.org
Baltimore charter school's future in jeopardy; Baltimore City Schools' community forum on safety
Pastor Marvin McKenstry fills in for Dr. Kaye. During this hour, Pastor McKenstry discusses the future of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys with CEO Edwin Avent and Wednesday's Baltimore City Schools community forum around safety with Haki Ammi, President of Teaching Art Institute who attended the meeting.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys facing possible closure, CEO hopes to stay open
The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school, could close at the end of the year, but the CEO hopes the doors will remain open. CEO Edwin Avent spoke with Bryan Nehman and C4 on Thursday. He told them the school fell short in one area during their annual review by the public school system.
Dr. Meeks paves the way by leading Maryland's first dental clinic for patients with HIV, AIDS
BALTIMORE- February is Black History Month and WJZ is honoring trailblazers in our community.Dr. Valli Meeks is the director of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry's PLUS Clinic, the state's first dental clinic for Marylanders with HIV and AIDS. "it's a matter of being the gatekeeper to make sure they have access to care. It's not stigmatizing or segregating the patients, but allowing, ensuring that they do have access to care and not get lost in the shuffle," Meeks said.The clinic was established in 1989, and has been a saving grace for thousands of Marylanders. She also served in...
Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary
Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's first Black female DPWT director inspires, hopes to makes a difference
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's newest department head hopes her appointment will serve as an inspiration to girls everywhere. D'Andrea Walker was sworn in on Monday as the first African American woman to serve as the director of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "I'm one...
WUSA
Guilford Park High School a public school in Howard County will open in August 2023.
Located on Mission Road in Jessup, Md., it will have a total capacity of 1,650 students in grades 9–12. Credit: Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro.
Woonsocket Call
Crowdfunding Ownership of Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center is Open to Area Residents
Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center (EVSC) in southwestern Baltimore. The campaign is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents, and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine, and reposition – as well as become co-owners of – the shopping center.
