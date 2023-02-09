Read full article on original website
Neil Jordan Talks Directing ‘Marlowe,’ William Monahan’s Script, and Why ‘Avatar 2’ Is His Favorite Film of 2022
For Liam Neeson’s hundredth film, the actor is reuniting with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Neil Jordan on the noir thriller, Marlowe. The Irish writer, producer, and director is known for his varied filmography, which ranges from the supernatural to crime thrillers like his Oscar-winning feature, The Crying Game. He’s also the man behind 1994’s classic adaptation, Interview with a Vampire, starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and is the creator of the Showtime series, The Borgias.
'The Last of Us' Episode 5's Shocking Ending Forces Ellie to Grow Up
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 5 of The Last of Us. It's tough to admit, but, after Episode 5 of The Last of Us, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) probably has a crisis of faith ahead - and that's all for the best. "Endure and Survive" ends with the tragic deaths of Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard), the latter becoming a stalker after being bitten in the whole skirmish with Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) militia in the outskirts of Kansas City. Before going to sleep, he reveals that to Ellie, and the girl tries to lift his spirits by spreading a little of her own blood over his wound. She's immune to the cordyceps, so maybe it has some effect.
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5: Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far
Who Is in the Cast of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Who Is the Crew Behind Star Trek Discovery Season 5?. Is There a Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Great news Trekkies, not only is Star Trek: Picard coming out with a new season in February, but it won’t be long until there’s a new season of Star Trek: Discovery as well. The adventures of Captain Burham and the rest of the crew in the 32nd Century will be continuing when Season 5 of Discovery lands on Paramount+ later this year.
Reese Witherspoon’s Best Movie About Love Isn’t a Rom-Com
When you hear the name, Reese Witherspoon, do you automatically think of her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or maybe one of her many romantic comedies like Sweet Home Alabama or her new Netflix film opposite Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, pops into your head. It's true that Witherspoon has done quite well for herself with these roles in lighter and fun films that are a hit with the targeted demographic of ages 18-49. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that her most compelling and emotional role was in a film that is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to genre. Witherspoon shines the brightest in a film where there is little dialogue and absolutely no fluffy subject matter, playing the very real hiker, Cheryl Strayed. In 2014's Wild, the actress tackles some of life's heaviest issues and goes on a journey of self-discovery to bring herself out of a downward spiral that has left her paralyzed by sadness, anger, and fear. It's not a rom-com by any means, but it's Witherspoon's most powerful film about love - self-love, to be exact.
How 'The Wedding Singer' Changed Adam Sandler’s Career
It may not quite rise to the level of the frenetic brilliance of Uncut Gems, nor can it equal the quirky madness of Punch-Drunk Love, but The Wedding Singer is nonetheless a top tier Adam Sandler movie. This is especially remarkable considering the film is firmly within Sandler’s post-SNL goofy comedy phase before he began venturing out to work with more idiosyncratic filmmakers such as the Safdie brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Noah Baumbach. Although audiences would not see this more artistic-minded side of Sandler for a few more years after The Wedding Singer’s release in 1998, it was this film that signaled a shift in the young comedian’s career and foretold that more interesting material was on the horizon.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who Is Bill Murray's Character, Lord Krylar?
Despite the obviously small nature of its titular character, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be the most consequential adventure yet for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. Following the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continued exploration into the multiverse and different realities throughout Phase Four, the third Ant-Man film is set to kick off Phase Five with a bang as Scott comes face-to-face with the franchise’s new “big bad,” Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors isn’t the only fresh face in the cast; the film also includes a performance by comedy legend Bill Murray as the enigmatic Lord Krylar.
Orlando Bloom to Star in and Produce Boxing Thriller 'The Cut'
Orlando Bloom has found his next gig as the leading man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been cast to play the lead in an upcoming psychological thriller titled, The Cut according to a report from Deadline. This new role will see Bloom in a part different from the swashbuckling epic roles for which he's best recognized. In The Cut, Bloom will play a retired boxer who decides to suspend his retirement in order to defend his championship title. Like most of his recent projects, Bloom will equally serve as the executive producer on The Cut.
Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Astronaut’
Who doesn’t love a good thriller with some alien action? Toss in some great talent for the cast, and it sounds even better. Today, it has been announced that Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne have signed on to star in The Astronaut, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller.
‘The Flash’ Movie Includes Surprising ‘Batman '66’ Easter Egg
The Flash trailer has taken the internet by storm since it was released during the Super Bowl this past weekend. It was filled to the brim with exciting action and character returns, but none as epic as Michael Keaton’s Batman. He stole every scene he was in, said his most iconic line “I’m Batman”, and still looks amazing in the Batsuit after all these years. However, even though this epic multiverse film will feature Keaton and Ben Affleck’s version of The Dark Knight, there’s a well hidden Easter Egg to another famous live-action Batman that even eagle-eyed viewers may have missed. That Batman would be Adam West from the classic 1966 TV series.
Where to Watch 'Marlowe' Starring Liam Neeson: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Similar to how grunge developed from punk in the 1990s, classic cinema noir emerged in the 1950s and 1960s to become a completely new subgenre in the decades that followed: neo-noir. The concept driving neo-noir is that it is a genre that incorporates elements of various genres while drawing inspiration from the concepts and aesthetics of film noir. It frequently includes themes of vengeance, and often blurs the boundaries between good and bad, and centers on an antagonist as the main character. While many present-day noirs largely adhere to this detective-centric structure, others have altered these specifics by including challenging private investigators, amicable villains, and fascinating deadbeats. These adjustments produced genre-defying neo-noir movies with unusual detectives, colorful world settings, and intriguing mysteries. Marlowe is one such film, directed by the famed Neil Jordan with the screenplay written by Academy Award Winner William Monahan.
'Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie on Playing a More "Humane" Hero
Anthony Mackie is not far from getting into his winged Cap suit for Captain America: New World Order. The actor is currently doing press rounds for his upcoming Netflix feature We Have a Ghost and is dishing out tidbits on his next superhero appearance in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo, the actor confirmed that filming starts in a month’s time and the cast and crew is “kicking it off and getting ready to go.”
'The Last Kingdom' Sequel 'Seven Kings Must Die' Sets Release Date, Reveals New Images
The sequel movie to the popular hit period series, The Last Kingdom, has set its premiere date on Netflix. The movie, titled Seven Kings Must Die is set to debut on Netflix on April 14 according to Variety. The streamer also released new images for the movie today, teasing fans about what’s to come.
Morgan Freeman and Laurence Fishburne to Star in 'The Little Bedroom' English Remake
Writer-director duo Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond have brought in a starry trio to lead the English language remake of their 2010 film La Petite Chambre. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman, and Kate Mara are set to star in The Little Bedroom which will be shopped to prospective buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.
New 'The Flash' Character Posters Tease a Different Kind of Super-Powered Bat-Family
The Super Bowl brought so many exciting new movie trailers, but none were as crowd-pleasing as the debut trailer for DC’s The Flash which finally races into theaters this June. The emotionally thrilling spectacle gave us a glimpse at the Flashpoint-inspired story. However, more importantly, it gave a better look at Ezra Miller’s second run as Flash, the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman which has been over 30 years in the making. Now Warner Brothers have dropped three new character posters highlighting the multiverse trio of DC heroes.
'Fast X' Director on Incorporating Paul Walker into the Upcoming Film
Apart from the franchise's other original cast members, Paul Walker has also been a key reason why the Fast & Furious franchise has been one of the most beloved and successful in the movie business, with nine installments over the course of its decade-long popularity. That is why the franchise's newest director, Louis Leterrier, still incorporated Walker's character in the upcoming sequel, Fast X—as is the case in the previous installments—explaining that "Brian is very much alive in the Fast & Furious world."
First 'Sympathy for the Devil' Image Reveals a Sinister Encounter Between Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman
Things are going off the rails in a first-look image from Yuval Adler’s (The Secrets We Keep) latest psychological thriller, Sympathy for the Devil. Starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, the photo reveals Cage in his latest over-the-top role giving his co-star some serious heebie-jeebies. Seated at a small booth inside a truck stop diner, the leading characters share a conversation over coffee. Cage’s character, known now only as “The Passenger”, cracks himself up with a laugh that looks more sinister than comedic, while Kinnaman’s “The Driver” brain is working overtime wondering how he got himself into this mess. Even in this standalone shot, we can tell that the feature will be packed with plenty of emotion from two characters who find themselves in a bizarre situation.
Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' Adds Emma Corrin to Gothic Horror Remake
The Crown star, Emma Corrin, has been announced as part of the cast of Robert Eggers’ upcoming vampire movie Nosferatu. According to Deadline, Corrin’s role in the gothic horror movie has yet to be revealed, however, the project is slated to start filming in Europe next month. Nosferatu is the remake of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror movie of the same name.
