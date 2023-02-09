Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Pizza Bowl 2023 winner dishes deep on winning pie
Taking home the Pizza Bowl 3 trophy as this year's champion is Coniglio's in Morristown. They also have three pizza places in Brooklyn, and three in Manhattan, but Morristown will hoist the trophy. Owner Nino Coniglio, who once taught Eli Manning how to throw dough, came to my New Jersey...
Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza
It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication. The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey...
Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey
It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article. First I want to commend all the men and...
Mic drop! Check out the 13 best karaoke bars in NJ
It seems that there is a rebirth of sorts of karaoke since the end of the pandemic. People are dying to not only get out and socialize but to let it all hang out at karaoke nights all over New Jersey. Karaoke started over 50 years ago in Japan and...
This Hole In The Wall Mexican Restaurant Makes New Jersey’s Best BBQ
If I asked you to tell me your absolute favorite food, you might have a little trouble limiting it down to just one thing, right?. Especially here in New Jersey where good food is just as abundant as stars in the sky or grains of sand on the beach. We...
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New Jersey That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!
Timing not right for casino smoking ban, group argues
TRENTON — The main group that represents casinos in the Garden State did not appear before lawmakers on Monday to share its view on the topic, but legislators heard from plenty of individuals who are against the proposal to extend New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act to gaming halls. The...
Amy Poehler & Tina Fey are bringing their comedy tour to New Jersey
The S.N.L./ Mean Girls/ 30 Rock/ Parks and Recreation nerd inside of me is trying not to freak out while typing this. Comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming up once again for a live comedy tour, they announced Monday. The Restless Leg tour celebrates Poehler and Fey’s...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The second richest person in New Jersey
Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Margate gets called out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Wawa Celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl Appearance With Free Coffee
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, the convenience store chain is offering free coffee at all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, February 12th, until kickoff at 6:30 PM. Here are...
Luxurious South Jersey resort named best hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is in Cape May County, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed number 1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 1