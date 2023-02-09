ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cre-sources.com

South Florida Retail Plaza Sells, Breaks PSF Record In Broward County

Avison Young’s Florida Capital Markets Group completed the $23 million sale of Pembroke Centre, a 29,350-square-foot class A retail plaza on 4.06 acres at 304-306 SW 145th Avenue in Pembroke Pines. The sale closed at a record $784 per square foot for a shopping center in South Florida’s Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

