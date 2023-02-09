SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting death of a 20-year-old man by a police officer in a town in the far eastern part of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a Friday statement that Damon Dante Henderson was shot and killed Thursday in Spiro, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The name of the officer has not been released. The OSBI says Henderson was on foot and the officer was following him in a car when he fired at the officer, hitting the driver’s door. The officer returned fire, killing Henderson.

