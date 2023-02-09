Charles Hoskinson is not a big fan of Ethereum staking. Hoskinson is typically an outspoken crypto founder known to give insight into the community from time to time. This time, the Cardano founder is making it clear that staking digital currencies on the Ethereum blockchain comes with myriad problems and downsides for stakers. He is also just as weary of slashing and bonds. As for non-custodial liquid staking, Hoskinson believes that it isn’t a new concept at all.

1 DAY AGO