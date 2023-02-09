Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Cardano Set To Get A Major Performance Upgrade On Valentine’s Day — ADA Boom On The Way?
Cardano maintainer IOG has confirmed the news that will undoubtedly excite the legion of ADA fans. The community coordinator at IOG, Rebecca Hopwood, has revealed that an upcoming long-awaited upgrade has been scheduled for Valentine’s Day. The SECP upgrade, now dubbed “Valentine”, will introduce new Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Clinches Important Development Milestone As ADA Ushers In Super Bullish Valentine Upgrade
Cardano is about to launch the SECP upgrade. The upgrade is scheduled for February 14th. The hype around the upgrade comes simultaneously when the network registers a rise in development activity. GitHub development activity on Cardano is surpassing many other leading blockchain networks. As shared on Twitter, data from GitHub...
zycrypto.com
Revolut Leads UK Crypto-Friendly Efforts With New Crypto Staking Feature
Following efforts to consolidate its spot as Europe’s largest crypto-friendly neo-bank, Revolut recently launched a cryptocurrency staking feature on its app. Kicking off with Cardano, Tezos – and much later to join – Ethereum and Polkadot, Revolut is looking to tap into growing crypto interest among its nearly 25 million unique users.
zycrypto.com
This Week in Crypto: Bitcoin, Ether and XRP Hold Steady After Largest Weekly Loss This Year
Despite the strong crypto market resurgence in January building hope for the crypto community, the wait for a gargantuan bull market might last longer. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, opened Monday on a quiet note after its largest weekly red candle since the year started. At press time, the crypto asset was exchanging hands at $21,613, down 4.93% in the past week, as per CoinMarketCap data.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Isn’t Big On Ethereum Staking; Here’s Why
Charles Hoskinson is not a big fan of Ethereum staking. Hoskinson is typically an outspoken crypto founder known to give insight into the community from time to time. This time, the Cardano founder is making it clear that staking digital currencies on the Ethereum blockchain comes with myriad problems and downsides for stakers. He is also just as weary of slashing and bonds. As for non-custodial liquid staking, Hoskinson believes that it isn’t a new concept at all.
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), SHIB, DOGE Consistently Making Top Performing List
Cryptocurrency adherents and market analysts alike are keeping a close eye on the top-performing coins of 2023, and three names are consistently making a list – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). With its mission to bring cutting-edge and accessible fundraising solutions to the DeFi world,...
zycrypto.com
Venom Foundation And DAO Maker Partner Up To Incubate Web3 Projects With Real World Use Cases
Venom Foundation, the world’s first layer-1 blockchain to be licensed by the Abu Dhabi Market, is elated to announce its partnership with DAO Maker to incubate promising Web3 startups that focus on delivering real-world use cases. DAO Maker, best known for their launchpad, is a leading blockchain growth solutions...
Comments / 0