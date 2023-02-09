Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgxa.tv
'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
41nbc.com
Juvenile injured in Warner Robins drive by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins over the weekend. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an address in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and a pre-teen child inside had a single gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.
RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
School of the Week: Hutchings College and Career Academy expands graphic design program
MACON, Ga. — Hutchings College and Career Academy just expanded a program at the school-- which gets students ready for a higher paying jobs straight out of high school. "I can't even describe it honestly man. It just impacted me so much and changed who I am as a person," senior Marty Price said.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Johnny C. Mathis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Johnny C. Mathis of Eastman, Georgia was a power forward on the Savannah State College basketball team. Mathis would become one of the first people from this area to be drafted to play professional basketball. He played in Spain and for the New Jersey Americans...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful join forces for 5th community cleanup on March 4
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful are once again joining forces to hold their fifth community-wide cleanup event. Details of the upcoming event were announced Friday. Mayor Lester Miller expressed his excitement about the upcoming cleanup day and said he hopes it will inspire others...
wgxa.tv
New crisis center proposed in Macon, Bibb County to consider long-term lease for property
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County's River Edge Behavioral Health has plans for a new crisis center in Macon. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, River Edge plans on building a new Crisis Stabilization and Diagnostic Center. The proposed location will be on Rev. J.L. Mills, Sr. Way.
Baldwin County Schools closed Monday due to water main break
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — All schools within Baldwin County School District will be closed Monday, February 13. The School District says the closure is due to a water main break that will affect the majority of Baldwin County schools. Baldwin County School District says they'll continue to monitor the...
'Shine' Exhibition lights up downtown Macon's Third Street
MACON, Ga. — Rain or "Shine"-- Macon's new public art exhibit, coincidentally named Shine, lit up Third Street in downtown for the first time Saturday night. People braved the rain with rain jackets, boots and umbrellas to get a glimpse of the installations transforming the Bibb Theatre and Newberry Building.
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
Fisharama and Turkeyrama vendor event held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — The 'Fisharama' and 'Turkeyrama' vendor market was held in Perry on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. It was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, and featured several local and commercial vendors of outdoor items. There was also a turkey calling competition, as well as fishing...
hoopseen.com
March to Macon: Region Tournament Winners
Josh Tec is a Georgia State graduate with a degree in journalism. Tec aspires to work in basketball media as his career continues. At Georgia State, he graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and was recognized as a leader in the classroom. Outside of basketball, Tec loves movies and perpetually seeks out his next favorite film.
'Don't need that happening anywhere in our county': Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County commission wants a north Macon bar under new management to operate with tighter regulations. This week, they voted to place restrictions on the alcohol license at 20's Pub because of some history with its owner. One of those restrictions is for the bar...
Ga. inmate running pandemic unemployment fraud from behind bars sentenced to years in prison
A judge has sentenced a Georgia inmate to years in prison after he allegedly orchestrated a fraud scheme from jail.
wgxa.tv
Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
Macon Mental health pop-up event kicks off at Bloomfield- Gilead Park
MACON, Ga. — Folks came out to Bloomfield- Gilead Park on Saturday to de stress and grab some great self care resources for themselves and their pets. Macon Mental Health Matters partnered with the People and Pets organization to make sure people and their furry friends were healthy. You...
theshelbyreport.com
Barbecue Sauce Maker Keeps ‘Puttin’ The South In Your Mouth’
Mrs. Griffin’s Barbecue Sauce, headquartered in Macon, Georgia, was founded in 1935 by Mangham Edward Griffin. He created a special sauce for his family’s Fourth of July picnic every year, according to owner Roland Neel. The company has been “puttin’ The South in your mouth” for 88 years...
'It made me feel happy that people cheered people with disabilities on': Bradley Baptist Church hosts 'Night to Shine' inclusive prom
GRAY, Ga. — On Friday, Bradley Baptist Church in Gray held their 5th "Night to Shine" where folks with special needs are honored with their own prom. It's an event done all around the world, created by Tim Tebow. More than 600 churches participate across 46 different countries. Its...
Fort Valley, February 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Valley. The Veterans High School soccer team will have a game with Peach County High School on February 13, 2023, 14:00:00. The Veterans High School soccer team will have a game with Peach County High School on February 13, 2023, 15:30:00.
WMAZ
Like Sesame Street but they can curse: Avenue Q opens at Macon Little Theatre
MACON, Ga. — A new musical opening in Central Georgia! Avenue Q is now taking center stage at Macon Little Theatre (MLT). "It covers topics from internet habits to adult relationships. I keep describing it as Sesame Street but like three drinks in," Artistic Director JP Haynie said. The...
