MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO