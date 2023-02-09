ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
41nbc.com

Juvenile injured in Warner Robins drive by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins over the weekend. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an address in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and a pre-teen child inside had a single gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.
13WMAZ

RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Johnny C. Mathis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Johnny C. Mathis of Eastman, Georgia was a power forward on the Savannah State College basketball team. Mathis would become one of the first people from this area to be drafted to play professional basketball. He played in Spain and for the New Jersey Americans...
13WMAZ

'Shine' Exhibition lights up downtown Macon's Third Street

MACON, Ga. — Rain or "Shine"-- Macon's new public art exhibit, coincidentally named Shine, lit up Third Street in downtown for the first time Saturday night. People braved the rain with rain jackets, boots and umbrellas to get a glimpse of the installations transforming the Bibb Theatre and Newberry Building.
13WMAZ

Fisharama and Turkeyrama vendor event held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — The 'Fisharama' and 'Turkeyrama' vendor market was held in Perry on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. It was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, and featured several local and commercial vendors of outdoor items. There was also a turkey calling competition, as well as fishing...
hoopseen.com

March to Macon: Region Tournament Winners

Josh Tec is a Georgia State graduate with a degree in journalism. Tec aspires to work in basketball media as his career continues. At Georgia State, he graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and was recognized as a leader in the classroom. Outside of basketball, Tec loves movies and perpetually seeks out his next favorite film.
wgxa.tv

Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
theshelbyreport.com

Barbecue Sauce Maker Keeps ‘Puttin’ The South In Your Mouth’

Mrs. Griffin’s Barbecue Sauce, headquartered in Macon, Georgia, was founded in 1935 by Mangham Edward Griffin. He created a special sauce for his family’s Fourth of July picnic every year, according to owner Roland Neel. The company has been “puttin’ The South in your mouth” for 88 years...
