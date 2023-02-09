"Are You Still Single?" That Question Used to Irritate Me. Beyonce made us all fall in love with "Single Ladies" and we all forgot she had a man to go home to. I never hated being single, However, Valentine's Day was my reminder that I was very much single. I can't remember how it happened but one day my best friend and roommate decided we were going to celebrate friendship and love in our own weird way and we were going to celebrate it on Valentine's Day.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO