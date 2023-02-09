Read full article on original website
National Chain Set to Open Third Shreveport Bossier Location
So, for several weeks, I've been noticing new construction going up on Kings Highway, right next to the King's Highway Christian Church, but I didn't know what was going in. The building was a very nice looking brick building, but it sort of looked like an office of some sort. Until last week... when a sign went up that said "Drive Thru."
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Sainte Terre, Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. - Welcome to Sainte Terre in Bossier Parish. This is an all-inclusive wedding and event venue that offers the best in wedding planning and decor, floral design, catering, photography, and so much more!. It has even been named "#4 Wedding Barn In The Country" by Southern Living Magazine.
To All My Single Ladies in Shreveport on Valentine’s Day
"Are You Still Single?" That Question Used to Irritate Me. Beyonce made us all fall in love with "Single Ladies" and we all forgot she had a man to go home to. I never hated being single, However, Valentine's Day was my reminder that I was very much single. I can't remember how it happened but one day my best friend and roommate decided we were going to celebrate friendship and love in our own weird way and we were going to celebrate it on Valentine's Day.
q973radio.com
Meet The Shreveport Area Dogs in The Puppy Bowl
Yes – there’s a big football game on today, but, there’s also the PUPPY BOWL and Ninnas Road to the Rescue in Benton has two puppies featured in this big game!. The Shreveport area rescue in Benton, Louisiana will have two dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl. Button and Gilbert are playing today!
KTBS
It was a dream come true as the Krewe of Centaur rolled after the rain Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Just in time for Saturday's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, the rain stopped, to the delight of thousands of paradegoers along the route. It had warmed up to about 50 degrees when the parade rolled at 3 p.m. This year’s theme was Centaur Dreams and it was a dream come true for those who were there.
KTBS
Shreveport dog park closed
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Dog Park along the Red River has been closed due to flooding. The National Weather Service measured the Red River at 26.44 feet at noon Monday. It's expected to start dropping, with a forecast of 26.2 feet Tuesday and down to 24.5 by Saturday. Flood stage is 30 feet.
ktalnews.com
Adorable moments from Shreveport’s 2023 Barkus & Meoux pet parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many pets are napping in their homes on Sunday evening after a successful Barkus & Meoux pet parade in Shreveport on Sunday. Between sniffing the air for the scents coming from food trucks, wearing fun and quirky outfits, and checking out all the other dogs and cats that showed up for this extra special mardi gras event, the humans wore themselves out at Sunday’s parade–so just imagine how tired the pets were afterward.
KSLA
Cypress Baptist Church throws dance for special needs community
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Feb. 10, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton held its annual Night to Shine dance for special needs individuals. The event allowed partygoers to enjoy a celebrity-style evening. Each person rode in a limo, was cheered down a red carpet upon arrival, and had a night full of food and dancing. It was an extra special time for everyone. It’s also the first Night to Shine since the Covid pandemic.
KSLA
Victim killed on West College Street named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head, killing her, on West College Street has been named. On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Huleta Donshay Hughes, 37, was shot...
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
KTBS
Krewe of Barkus and Meoux hosts annual pet parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of people of all ages showed up with their furry friends to participate and enjoy the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade on Sunday. Pets were dressed from head to paw with creative costumes and were carried in floats that rolled along a parade route at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
KTBS
Minden's Carl Thompson reflects on 36 years of service to his country
MINDEN, La – People who live in this community know Carl Thompson. He's the deputy assessor of Webster Parish. What many outside of Minden may not know is that Thompson dedicated nearly 36 years to serving his country. The quality that comes to mind after spending time with Thompson is humility.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs 10th homicide victim in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday, February 12, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Thornton, of Shreveport. Thornton was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m.
KSLA
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine & Krewe of Centaur Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed Tim Tebow's Night to Shine and the Krewe of Centaur Parade.
KTBS
Shreveport Police investigate armored truck robbery at Circle K
SHREVEPORT, La._ Shreveport police are investigating an armored truck robbery that happened at the Circle K gas station on Bert Kouns Road. Police say the driver of that truck was robbed as he was existing the store Monday evening with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect was wearing a...
KTBS
Fire heavily damages Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. - A popular Shreveport restaurant caught fire Friday afternoon and one firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling the blaze. The blaze broke out at the Sushi Gen restaurant in the 6600 block of Line Avenue. Crews were still working into the night making sure all the flames...
KSLA
ArkLaTex organization hosts job fair in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An organization in the ArkLaTeX is helping people get back into the work force. On Saturday, Feb. 11, Seniors First held a back to work job fair at the Shreveport Community Wellness and Opportunity Center. Their mission is to seek, reach, and re-integrate people back out in the community in order to bring them from non-productivity to productivity.
KSLA
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport native and rapper Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley will head to court March 6 for trial. The proceedings originally had been set to start Feb. 13. Dooley originally was indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the death of Danzeria O. Ferris Jr. in...
