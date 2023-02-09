ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Indigenous group to honor 50th anniversary of Wounded Knee occupation

By Justin Garcia
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gy9UR_0kiBFQEX00
Later this month, Indigenous activists will hold a rally in Tampa to honor an occupation that defied the U.S. government and ended in bloodshed.

In 1973, around 200 Native Americans took over Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where hundreds of their ancestors were brutally massacred 83 years earlier as genocide was enacted upon their people.


For more than two months, members of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the militant activist group the American Indian Movement (AIM) maintained the occupation, to the ire of U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

The Natives demanded that the U.S. government stop violating treaties they had agreed to, but were instead met with aggression. Armed law enforcement surrounded the area and tensions escalated. From March through April of that year, several volleys of gunfire had been unleashed.

By the end of the occupation that May, two AIM members were dead, and a U.S. Marshall was left paralyzed.

“Undoubtedly the liberation of Wounded Knee shocked the world and ensured the world knew American Indians were still alive and resisting,” FIA wrote in a statement about the event.


On Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. the Florida Indigenous Alliance (FIA) will host an event to remember the original massacre and the occupation of 1973.

The group will hold the commemoration at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa, a site that Natives have protested against for over 30 years.

The gathering will honor the history of Wounded Knee, but also to shine light on the contemporary issues that Natives are reckoning with, both nationally and locally.

FIA wants Tampa’s statue of Columbus—at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Platt Street—be removed because for Indigenous people, Columbus represents genocide, slavery and pedophilia. But for three decades local leadership has ignored the demands.

After a protest last year,
two Indigenous men were charged with misdemeanors by the Tampa Police Department for allegedly vandalizing the statue, which was covered with removable fake blood toward the end of the gathering.

“The City of Tampa has doubled down on its symbolic support of the genocide of Indigenous peoples by protecting the Columbus statue at all costs,” FIA wrote.

The group is calling for those charges to be dropped.

Also last year during the Indigenous Day of Mourning, known to many as Thanksgiving, FIA members arrived at the statue to hold prayer, but the city had erected a fence around the area.

FIA said that the fence was a violation of the federal American Indian Religious Freedom Act
, which says that any site classified as a ceremonial site by Natives shall be accessible to for ceremonial purposes.

During the event, FIA will also honor Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán. The Indigenous environmentalist was killed by law enforcement earlier this year during a raid on activists who are trying to stop Atlanta’s “cop city.” Terán was killed under highly suspicious circumstances and shot at least 13 times by police.

Family, friends and activists who were close to the activist claim Terán was murdered in cold blood .

Terán’s killing, along with other current issues such as the movement to regain stolen Native land, also referred to as “Land Back” will be discussed during the event.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

5 passengers hurt on United Airlines flight to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials. Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey. When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the passengers were taken to a […]
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing

BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Click10.com

Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy