Fans Called Out Netflix Head Honcho After He Said Streamer Had ‘Never Canceled A Successful Show.’ Now, The Data Proves They Were Right
After Netflix's CEO said they'd "never canceled a successful show" a study proves he was right.
Popculture
'That 90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Fez After 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show has been blowing up on Netflix for a few weeks now, and fans have loved revisiting the setting, vibe and characters established in That '70s Show. One of the characters we get a big update on is Fez, the lovably goofy character that Wilmer Valderrama played in the original Fox sitcom. Fez appears quite a but in That '90s Show — definitely more than his former co-stars Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. As a result, we have a pretty good picture of Fez's life in the '80s and early '90s.
'The Last of Us' production designer says that episode 5's epic scene took about one month to shoot: 'No one got hurt, so that's the best you can hope for'
"The Last of Us" production designer John Paino told Insider that the cul-de-sac Joel and Ellie take a stand in was built from scratch.
Joe Goldberg Has a Stalker of His Own in 'You' Season 4 — Who Is Texting Him?
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. Everyone's favorite Netflix series is back, and this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a stalker of his own. In the much-anticipated fourth season of You, the fan-favorite serial killer (who now goes by Jonathan...
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
'Fire Country' Is Gearing up for a Major Death — Is Gabriela in Danger?
Even for a relatively new series like Fire Country, you can never count on any character being safe in a procedural firefighter drama. The series follows Bode Donovan (Max Thierot), a young convict who seeks redemption and a shortened prison sentence by volunteering and assisting the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Working with fellow inmates, professional firefighters, and even folks from his past, Bode works to save the people of California from wildfires.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
Vin Diesel Names The 1 Marvel Star He Wants In Final 'Fast and Furious' Movie
This isn’t the first time that Diesel has showed his former "Avengers: Endgame" co-star love.
Titanic Ending Explained: What Happens To Jack, Rose, And The Heart Of The Ocean
Need a refresher on the Titanic ending? Look no further...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Children Are Already Pretty Famous
Like many Hollywood couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are protective about the details they share with the public regarding their children. After being hounded by the paparazzi while pregnant, Blake has pushed back against people seeking photographs of her kids, but the duo have spoken about their family life before on talk shows.
Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Major Career Announcement and Fans Are Losing It
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't...
Gabby Prescod Joins the Cast of 'Summer House' for Season 7 — Get to Know the Latest Star
Even in the middle of winter, things are set to heat up in the latest season of Summer House. The ongoing series on Bravo follows a group of friends who share a summer house located in Montauk, N.Y. Romance, scandal, and drama come into play as these friends try to navigate the trials and tribulations of their lives.
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
Is Rihanna Pregnant? Fans Erupt With Speculation During Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna performed at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, and fans are wondering if she is pregnant again. The 34-year-old singer appeared in a red suit, and fans on social media were asking if she was having another baby. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a son in May. In...
French Influencer, Ines Tazi, Is Ready to Find Love on Netflix's 'Perfect Match'
Love and romance are in the air thanks to Valentine’s Day. And Netflix is getting in on the fun with its series Perfect Match, which is receiving a lot of attention. Perfect Match brings together 23 singles from various reality shows including Love Is Blind, The Mole, The Circle, and more. The singles will be tasked with forming relationships and participating in challenges to crown one couple a "matchmaking pair."
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
Sam Communicates With Sign Language in 'The Last of Us' — Is the Character Deaf in the Game?
Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot details for Episode 5 of The Last of Us on HBO. As an adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has taken plenty of creative liberties with the source material when it comes to representation. Episode 3 of the series expounded on a male character's sexuality, a subject that was previously unexplored in the game with the original depiction of said character. The episode represents a landmark television moment for LGBTQ inclusivity.
Is 'You' a Netflix Original Series? The Answer Is as Complicated as Joe
The highly popular series You has returned for its fourth season. The series follows the dark and destructive Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who develops a toxic obsession with different love interests each season. Article continues below advertisement. But before we give too much away,...
TikTok's “Vanilla Girl” Trend Isn't As Inclusive As You Think
TikTok is the gift that keeps giving, if you love the micro trend cycle that is. Last year, we had a bunch of new trends to embody — balletcore, gorpcore, and cottagecore are just some that took the internet by storm. We also had visual mood boards to live life by such as the coastal grandmother trend or the weird girl aesthetic. In 2023, moods are just as ephemeral on the social media platform and the trend of the minute is a nostalgic one: the Vanilla Girl. And our very own Princess of Wales has been spotted adopting this trend in a cream Victoria Beckham sweater dress whilst out and about on a royal engagements.
