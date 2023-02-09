Bryan Pruitt knows well how being in the right school can spark a love of learning. Nothing generated his interest as a middle school student in Ozark, so he transferred to nearby County Line High School where an agriculture program changed his life. “When I was at County Line, I could not get enough of […] The post Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO