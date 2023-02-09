ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures

Bryan Pruitt knows well how being in the right school can spark a love of learning. Nothing generated his interest as a middle school student in Ozark, so he transferred to nearby County Line High School where an agriculture program changed his life. "When I was at County Line, I could not get enough of […] The post Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Gov. Sanders' plans to change public education begin to leak

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas farmers markets may receive promotional funds

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program. This program, which is administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. This program provides funding assistance for the state's farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

A Proposal for Education Reform in Arkansas

Last week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed some of the details of the Arkansas LEARNS education reform package. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, asked Jacob Oliva, Arkansas secretary of education, about some of the aspects of the plan.
ARKANSAS STATE
Four States News

Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023

On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Education Secretary discusses school choice, literacy and Lake View

Arkansas' new Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva offered new details and explained that some are still pending with regards to Gov. Sarah Sanders' omnibus education plan called LEARNS. "I think it's important to note that this entire comprehensive package is really about improving learning and access for learning...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

How Arkansas's Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

A bullied N.J. student died by suicide. Now, the superintendent has resigned

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A New Jersey superintendent has resigned after telling a news outlet personal information about a 14-year-old high school student who died by suicide earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas' rooftop solar expansion

Arkansas' major electricity companies favor proposed legislation that likely would end the state's boom in rooftop solar generation.  Renewable energy advocates counter that such efforts will dismantle consumer-friendly policies put in place by the Legislature only four years ago. Introduced Wednesday by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, House Bill 1370 would end the state's current policy […] The post Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas' rooftop solar expansion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE

