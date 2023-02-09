Read full article on original website
Related
Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures
Bryan Pruitt knows well how being in the right school can spark a love of learning. Nothing generated his interest as a middle school student in Ozark, so he transferred to nearby County Line High School where an agriculture program changed his life. “When I was at County Line, I could not get enough of […] The post Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com
Gov. Sanders’ plans to change public education begin to leak
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
kuaf.com
House Bill Loosing Rules on Mental Health Services for Minors Passes Committee
If Arkansas HB1266 becomes law, people over 16 can consent to some types of mental healthcare services without a parent's approval. Although the state legislature continued to churned out bills covering topics like education, budgets and a retired police dog, many are saved up for next week. Kyle Kellams is...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station receives $1 million grant for poultry study
The COVID-19 pandemic strained many poultry processing plants as employees became ill and some even died. The result was volatile production and supply chain disruptions for more than a year. Researchers in Arkansas are hoping to use robotics to stave off this problem in the future. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas farmers markets may receive promotional funds
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program. This program, which is administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. This program provides funding assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
kuaf.com
A Proposal for Education Reform in Arkansas
Last week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed some of the details of the Arkansas LEARNS education reform package. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, asked Jacob Oliva, Arkansas secretary of education, about some of the aspects of the plan.
Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023
On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
Teachers anxiously await Gov. Sanders education reform bill to be released
Take a quick scroll through social media Friday and you will quickly see Governor Sanders’ new omnibus education reform bill is at the top of people’s minds in Arkansas, especially teachers.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
talkbusiness.net
Education Secretary discusses school choice, literacy and Lake View
Arkansas’ new Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva offered new details and explained that some are still pending with regards to Gov. Sarah Sanders’ omnibus education plan called LEARNS. “I think it’s important to note that this entire comprehensive package is really about improving learning and access for learning...
KATV
Bill filed to place ballot title review process back into the Arkansas AG's hands
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new effort is underway at the state capitol to revamp the process of placing a question on the ballot and it all stems from last year's controversy over an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. For at least 60 years, the Arkansas...
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
republic-online.com
How Arkansas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Arkansas Paisley’s Law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
An Arkansas law could become the model for the country when it comes to recognizing parents of stillborn children.
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
kuaf.com
A bullied N.J. student died by suicide. Now, the superintendent has resigned
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A New Jersey superintendent has resigned after telling a news outlet personal information about a 14-year-old high school student who died by suicide earlier this month.
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
KATV
Child with Leukemia fights for blood donations as Arkansas endures blood supply shortage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV)/CAVE SPRINGS — 115 days ago, little Madison Adams was living her life as any 11-year-old girl would; until a visit to the doctor turned her and her family's world upside down. Crystal Adams, Madison's mother, says she noticed bruising, which is not normal along with a...
FBI Arkansas’ Most Wanted Criminals, Have You Seen Them?
It's time to take a look at the Most Wanted in the state of Arkansas. The FBI deals with criminals and missing people they feel might have been kidnapped or worse. In this list we will look at missing, crimes against children and drug trafficking. The FBI Little Rock Office...
Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion
Arkansas’ major electricity companies favor proposed legislation that likely would end the state’s boom in rooftop solar generation. Renewable energy advocates counter that such efforts will dismantle consumer-friendly policies put in place by the Legislature only four years ago. Introduced Wednesday by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, House Bill 1370 would end the state’s current policy […] The post Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Comments / 1