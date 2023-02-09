BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO