Marion, IN

Traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Plymouth man

PERU – Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m., a traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin led to the arrest of Michael Whitfield, 49, of Plymouth. Whitfield was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license.
PLYMOUTH, IN
ISP troopers find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 Traffic Stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier today, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road leading to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics. At 2:30 p.m. a trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer, on I-70 eastbound east of Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. While speaking to the driver, and checking the required paperwork, the trooper began to notice indications of potential criminal activity. He called for a K9 to assist with the investigation. Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived with his handler.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No love for Stars during Valentine’s Day road trip to Evansville North

BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.
EVANSVILLE, IN

