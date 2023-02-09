Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Plymouth man
PERU – Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m., a traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin led to the arrest of Michael Whitfield, 49, of Plymouth. Whitfield was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license.
ISP trooper arrests Ohio driver for OWI at nearly triple the legal limit
WHITLEY CO. – Earlier this morning, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on State Road 9, just north of Columbia City. At approximately 9:30 a.m. he observed a Honda passenger vehicle alleged to be traveling south on SR9 near CR500N at 77 mph, where the speed limit is posted as 55 mph.
ISP troopers find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 Traffic Stop
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier today, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road leading to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics. At 2:30 p.m. a trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer, on I-70 eastbound east of Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. While speaking to the driver, and checking the required paperwork, the trooper began to notice indications of potential criminal activity. He called for a K9 to assist with the investigation. Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived with his handler.
With regional title in hand, BNL heads to semistate at Southport to ‘check more boxes’
BEDFORD – After the hours of waiting to hear its fate, and all the artificial drama, Bedford North Lawrence’s first-round semistate opponent will be exactly the same team as the old two-game regional would have produced as a title clash. Just a matter of semantics and circumstance. The...
No love for Stars during Valentine’s Day road trip to Evansville North
BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.
From darkness to regional light, late-starting Stars rally to subdue stubborn Central for title
BEDFORD – Somewhere in the distance, the upset bells could be heard, ringing with eerie echoes in the night. Darkness, or at least dark thoughts, settled across BNL Fieldhouse. Could this really be happening? Was Evansville Central, the most written-off of underdogs in the state, going to stun the basketball world?
