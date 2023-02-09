Read full article on original website
WNEM
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. For the fourth time in eight days, a flying object has been shot down over North America, with the most recent incident taking place Sunday, Feb. 12, over the waters of Lake Huron. Kildee secures $1M in funding to expand...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 13
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the bridge over until a full renovation begins in 2024, and businesses are feeling the impact. |. For the fourth time in eight days, a flying object has been shot down over North...
WNEM
Boater missing after vessel capsizes in mid-Michigan river
A mid-Michigan man was missing Sunday after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabawassee River capsized, authorities said.
Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
WNEM
Tuscola Co. board meets to discuss future of jail
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners met last week to discuss what the county should do about the jail, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. In September 2022, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent pushed for jail upgrades, and a millage was put onto...
WWMT
Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
WNEM
Broken water main repaired, boil water advisory remains in place for Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint announced Sunday morning that a broken water main has been repaired but the boil water advisory for residents will remain in place. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter...
greatlakesecho.org
Outdoor equity heading in the right direction
This is the first story in a 3-part Great Lakes Echo series on environmental equity and access to the outdoors in the region. For years, lack of outdoor equity has been something the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been trying to find solutions for. “Access hasn’t changed, but what...
12 Popular, Must-Try Restaurants, Bar & Grills In Bay County MI
Michigan's Tri-City area is full of fantastic restaurants. Today we explore 12 Bay County Michigan spots worthy of a stop along your way Up North or getting out of your own neighborhood routine. What are the best places to eat in Bay County, Michigan?. A handful of the places included...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What we know about unknown airborne object shot down near Michigan airspace -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Everything we know about the unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron. An unidentified airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday. Military...
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, February 11
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here are some...
WNEM
Flint leaders try to repeal emergency manager law
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the bridge over until a full renovation begins in 2024, and businesses are feeling the impact. Congressman reacts to flying objects shot down...
WNEM
Kildee secures $1M in funding to expand Genesee Co. school-based health services
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that he has secured $1 million in federal funding to expand school-based health services in Genesee County. As a part of his office’s 2022 community project funding initiative, Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is launching an innovative school...
tourcounsel.com
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
WNEM
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 34-year-old Flint woman is dead following a shooting in the city over the weekend. It happened about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Flint Police Department responded to Midway Square Townhomes, located at 3102 Fox Circle, for the report of a shooting. The...
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
WNEM
Rain returns late Valentine’s Day, snow potential Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Monday has been a continuation of the sunny weekend we had, and it appears we’re in for more sun for Valentine’s Day!. By the time you’re sitting down for Valentine’s Day dinner, changes will be arriving, but unless you plan on being out late tomorrow night, you have a chance to avoid the wet weather! While that’s good for Valentine’s Day, we are keeping an eye on the Thursday and Friday time frame for some potentially messy weather, and some weather that may be more appealing to snow lovers. Stay tuned on that this week!
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
Celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 at the Krzysiak’s House Paczki Polka Palooza Party
BAY CITY, MI — Calling all paczki lovers: Bay City’s Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant will celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 with its annual Paczki Polka Palooza Party Tuesday, Feb. 21. The party, to take place from 5 a.m. to noon on Fat Tuesday, will include a breakfast buffet...
