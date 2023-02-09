SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Monday has been a continuation of the sunny weekend we had, and it appears we’re in for more sun for Valentine’s Day!. By the time you’re sitting down for Valentine’s Day dinner, changes will be arriving, but unless you plan on being out late tomorrow night, you have a chance to avoid the wet weather! While that’s good for Valentine’s Day, we are keeping an eye on the Thursday and Friday time frame for some potentially messy weather, and some weather that may be more appealing to snow lovers. Stay tuned on that this week!

