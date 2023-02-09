ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

WNEM

Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. For the fourth time in eight days, a flying object has been shot down over North America, with the most recent incident taking place Sunday, Feb. 12, over the waters of Lake Huron. Kildee secures $1M in funding to expand...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 13

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the bridge over until a full renovation begins in 2024, and businesses are feeling the impact. |. For the fourth time in eight days, a flying object has been shot down over North...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory lifted for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for Flint residents. The advisory was issued after a water main break impacted the city on Friday, Feb. 10. It was lifted at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. The main has been repaired and repressurized, the city said,...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. board meets to discuss future of jail

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners met last week to discuss what the county should do about the jail, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. In September 2022, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent pushed for jail upgrades, and a millage was put onto...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
greatlakesecho.org

Outdoor equity heading in the right direction

This is the first story in a 3-part Great Lakes Echo series on environmental equity and access to the outdoors in the region. For years, lack of outdoor equity has been something the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been trying to find solutions for. “Access hasn’t changed, but what...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday morning, February 11

Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here are some...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint leaders try to repeal emergency manager law

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the bridge over until a full renovation begins in 2024, and businesses are feeling the impact. Congressman reacts to flying objects shot down...
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 34-year-old Flint woman is dead following a shooting in the city over the weekend. It happened about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Flint Police Department responded to Midway Square Townhomes, located at 3102 Fox Circle, for the report of a shooting. The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Rain returns late Valentine’s Day, snow potential Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Monday has been a continuation of the sunny weekend we had, and it appears we’re in for more sun for Valentine’s Day!. By the time you’re sitting down for Valentine’s Day dinner, changes will be arriving, but unless you plan on being out late tomorrow night, you have a chance to avoid the wet weather! While that’s good for Valentine’s Day, we are keeping an eye on the Thursday and Friday time frame for some potentially messy weather, and some weather that may be more appealing to snow lovers. Stay tuned on that this week!
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included

A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
FLINT, MI

