Burglary suspect arrested after evading Curry County deputies
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Lovington, NM man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a residence on Curry Road 9 on Thursday. Curry County deputies responded to the burglary on Curry Road 9 at 1:32 p.m. As deputies were on the way, the victim provided a description of...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon. According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9, at around 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a call on a possible burglary in progress. As deputies...
Missing Hobbs man found safe, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Silver Alert was issued for Cresencio Portillo, 88, who was last seen at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police. Police provided an update Thursday night and said Portillo was located and safe. Portillo was described as a Hispanic […]
Hobbs reports 9% increase in crime for 2022
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Police in Hobbs are reporting a 9 percent increase in crime and a 6 percent increase in calls for service compared to 2021, according to Hobbs Police Chief August Fons. Fons gave his report during a city commission meeting on Monday night, as reported by Gabrielle...
Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
