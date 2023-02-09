LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Silver Alert was issued for Cresencio Portillo, 88, who was last seen at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police. Police provided an update Thursday night and said Portillo was located and safe. Portillo was described as a Hispanic […]

HOBBS, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO