FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Channel
SD deputies searching for suspect who pulled gun and made threats at mobile park
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for two suspects after a teen pulled out a gun and started threatening people at a mobile park Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, a fight broke out at a pool in a mobile park...
San Diego Channel
San Diego Mesa College showcases traditional African artwork
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mesa College's art gallery celebrates Black history with a new exhibit showcasing traditional African artwork. The exhibit, "Africa in Context," is much more than a collection of artwork, masks and statues. "Every time you see a mask, you can trace everyone's lineage back...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 13, 2023: Drying out today turning cold, wet & windy tomorrow
We're drying out today with increasing sunshine into the afternoon, though the cool air lingers with highs 4 to 10 degrees below average. An even colder storm rolls in tomorrow bringing strong winds and spotty showers. Temperatures tomorrow will top out 10 to 20 degrees below average with 50s for...
