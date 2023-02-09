GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother..

To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation.

If you knew Eunice, you'd know that besides her faith, her world revolved around her daughter Nicole. This fund is to help with final preparations and to help establish a trust for Eunice Dwumfour's and my daughter, our 12-year-old Nicole.

God Bless,

Nicolas Teliano

Nicole's Father

"People have been asking me how they could help," said Mayor Vicky Kilpatrick, who met with the family and suggested setting up a GoFundMe page because residents of Sayreville wanted to do something to the girl and the family.

Mayor Kilpatrick told TAPintoRaritan Bay that the past week had been very difficult and that she hoped last night's memorial service could help the healing journey for the Dwumfour family and the Sayreville community.

Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, should click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eunice-dwumfour.



