ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford

By John Mooney
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother..

To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation.

If you knew Eunice, you'd know that besides her faith, her world revolved around her daughter Nicole. This fund is to help with final preparations and to help establish a trust for Eunice Dwumfour's and my daughter, our 12-year-old Nicole.

God Bless,
Nicolas Teliano
Nicole's Father

"People have been asking me how they could help," said Mayor Vicky Kilpatrick, who met with the family and suggested setting up a GoFundMe page because residents of Sayreville wanted to do something to the girl and the family.

Mayor Kilpatrick told TAPintoRaritan Bay that the past week had been very difficult and that she hoped last night's memorial service could help the healing journey for the Dwumfour family and the Sayreville community.

Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, should click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eunice-dwumfour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ABbZ_0kiBDspB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office presents donation of $6,100 to the Bristol-Meyers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – On Monday, February 13, Middlesex County leadership and members of the Police Benevolent Association Local 214 and Superior Officers Associations Local 214, both associated with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, presented to the Bristol-Meyers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital a check in the amount of $6,100. The donation was the result of a fundraising effort through the annual Middlesex County Police Charity Softball tournament, which took place on September 24, 2022, with teams from various police departments participating. Over the past four years, the tournament has raised approximately $24,860. Present at the event was County...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

After A Life of Teaching and Public Service, Fanwood Resident Bill Lee Takes Some Time for Himself

PLAINFIELD, NJ -- It's safe to say that Bill Lee has touched thousands of lives, whether as a teacher, driving instructor or volunteer in service to the Borough of Fanwood and the African Republic of Burundi. He's been a ubiquitous presence here since his days as a coach and phys-ed teacher, first at Terrill Middle School then at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Teaching was his chosen profession, but one thing led to another, and he found himself teaching not only phys-ed at SPF High but driving as well. "I got into it with a friend of mine," Mr. Lee recalls. "He asked...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg family takes a chance with 23AndMe DNA test and finds family after 45 years

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – A 23AndMe DNA test brought together a father, daughter, and family after 45 years.   Jose De Leon remembers every event leading up to this heartwarming story back to 1974 to today.   1974 – In love, dropping out of High School and off to the Army Back in 1974, he was in High School and in love. His High School sweetheart Michelle revealed she was pregnant with a baby. Michelle was just 17, Jose 18. The Vietnam war was just over, and DeLeon recalls being told he was not the father. Both DeLeon and his sweetheart dropped out of high school,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
fox5ny.com

4 charged over taped beating of NJ teen who later took own life

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Four students have been charged, and a school district superintendent has resigned, after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ hero employee saves a life at Rutgers

It turns out not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear Rutgers dining services uniforms. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at Livingston dining hall a loud commotion erupted. A student was yelling "help, help my friend is choking." Students were looking on and showing concern but weren’t helping. Out...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Woman who pretended to be New Brunswick, NJ student meant no harm, cops say

NEW BRUNSWICK — The woman who posed as a 15-year-old student at New Brunswick meant no harm, according to investigators. Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick, attended classes for four days in January interacting with other students and attending classes. When Shin could not provide proper documentation, she was charged with one count of third-degree providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Honor Your Hometown Hero

The City of Long Branch Hometown Heros Banner Program honors United States military veterans who either presently reside in Long Branch or formerly lived here. Applications for banners to recognize veterans in 2023 are being accepted from February 1 until March 20, 2023.    For a fee of $100.00, a banner will be produced displaying the veteran’s picture, name, and military service.  Banners will be displayed on streetlights and utility poles along the City’s oceanfront from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Afterwards, banners will be available to be returned to the applicants/sponsors.    To apply, complete the City’s application form and make payments...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Reward Rises to $15,000 in Newark Girl’s Hit-and-Run Death

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities in Essex County have raised the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed an a 4-year-old girl on Jan. 31st and seriously injured her father and year-old sister. Meanwhile, the family of late Fanta Sangaré, 4, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her “heartbroken family,” whose breadwinner – Fanta’s father Ousmane Sangaré –  is temporarily unable to work as he recovers. Newark police along with Essex County prosecutor's detectives and sheriff’s officers have intensified their search for the driver of the runaway pickup truck – believed to...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Woman Arrested for Theft Offenses Against an Elderly Victim

PATERSON, NJ - Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes has reported the arrest of Flor Loveras, a 22-year-old resident of Paterson. On Thursday, after a thorough investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Financial Crimes Unit, Loveras was taken into custody and charged with one count of third-degree Theft by Deception and one count of third-degree Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Deception. The investigation, which began in October 2019, was prompted by a report from Thomas Geithner, who claimed that he was contacted by someone posing as a bail bondsman who requested money to secure bail for his son-in-law. The investigation revealed that Loveras was involved in the deception, and that Geithner wired the funds directly to her personal bank account. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.  
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Prosecutor: Suspect Swindled $29,000 from Green Brook Baseball League

GREEN BROOK, NJ - The former treasurer of the Green Brook Baseball Club is accused of stealing $29,000 from the youth organization over a 4-year period, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Township resident John M. Brault, 42, of Heritage Drive, Green Brook is charged with Third Degree Theft by Deception. He was arrested Feb. 2 by Green Brook Police without incident and has been released pending a court date, according to McDonald, who provided the following details: The theft of funds by acts of deception occurred between July, 2018 and May, 2022. The Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office...
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Part 2: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night

PARAMUS, NJ - Parkway Elementary School on East Ridgewood Avenue hosted a Family Cultural Night on January 26.  This is part 2 of a 2-part photo essay. TAPinto's photographer, Lynford Morton, was there to snap up the festivities! More: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Firefighters Protect Surrounding Community, Including Church, Battling Major Saturday Night Blaze

PATERSON, NJ - Less than 12 hours after rescuing two Paterson residents from a burning home, members of the Paterson Fire Department were fighting a massive blaze that would eventually lead to the destruction of approximately $1.8 million in property. According to Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, the Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to 62 Garfield Ave, a one-story brick and wood commercial building of mixed use at approximately 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed in flames with multiple explosions from presumed acetylene tanks impinged by the fire.   With Deputy Chief Orlando Rodriguez commanding the scene responding units quickly...
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hailey Duo Perform at Nutley's Oakley Valentines Day

NUTLEY, NJ - Fall in love this Valentine's Day with dinner at the Oakley, and then fall in love again as Hailey Duo performs from 7 to 10 p.m.  The week-long special menu features four courses: Seafood Bisque, Caesars Salad, Prime Rib and Chocolate Lava Cake for $60 per person. The regular menu is also available. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercy Center hosting Valentine’s Day food and clothing distribution

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Mercy Center of Asbury Park, located at 1106 Main St., is having a food and clothing distribution on Tuesday, February 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist those in need throughout the community.  Coats, clothing, blankets, towels and shoes for women, men and children are being collected.  Valentine's Day candy will be available for the first 100 people who stop by the pantry.   Mercy Center will also be celebrating the first anniversary of its expanded food pantry opening.  "We have been able to meet the dramatic increase in demand for food and served more than 35,500 of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Black Leaders Honored by County for Service, Mentorship

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ – In honor of Black History Month, the Burlington County Commissioners recognized the exemplary service of three outstanding leaders who are breaking down barriers and inspiring present and future generations. The Commissioners honored Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Burlington County Institute of Technology/Burlington County Special Services Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ashanti Holley during the board’s meeting Wednesday evening. Each was presented a certificate of excellence for their dedication, service to the community and leadership. “Burlington County is rich with Black history and culture. We had the largest free Black population of any...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy