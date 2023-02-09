ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor sports in Madison

 4 days ago
If the heated driving range doesn’t keep you warm, the beer will.

Photo by @vitensegolfland

It’s cold. To avoid creating permanent damage to our couch cushions, here are a few indoor sports activities available to Madisonians year-round .

KEVA | Beanbags, volleyball, basketball
— oh my. Join one of the many adult sports leagues available. Don’t have a team? Don’t worry, you can sign on to an existing team through their free-agent program.

Hitters | Pickleball courts are available 7 days a week, no membership required, at this sports complex. Tennis, baseball, and softball

Madison Turners | Every Saturday , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., pay $8 to enjoy an all-ages
open gym in the gymnastics facility.

Urban Air Adventure Park | Let the little ones run rampant at this indoor park. Family Nights and toddler-friendly playtimes are also available.

Vitense Golfland | Enjoy a round of mini-golf away from the elements or try out a multi-sports simulator with 13 unique options.

