Indoor sports in Madison
It’s cold. To avoid creating permanent damage to our couch cushions, here are a few indoor sports activities available to Madisonians year-round .
KEVA | Beanbags, volleyball, basketball — oh my. Join one of the many adult sports leagues available. Don’t have a team? Don’t worry, you can sign on to an existing team through their free-agent program.
Hitters | Pickleball courts are available 7 days a week, no membership required, at this sports complex. Tennis, baseball, and softball
Madison Turners | Every Saturday , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., pay $8 to enjoy an all-ages open gym in the gymnastics facility.
Urban Air Adventure Park | Let the little ones run rampant at this indoor park. Family Nights and toddler-friendly playtimes are also available.
Vitense Golfland | Enjoy a round of mini-golf away from the elements or try out a multi-sports simulator with 13 unique options.
