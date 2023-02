Indoor sports in Madison

If the heated driving range doesn’t keep you warm, the beer will. Photo by @vitensegolfland

To avoid creating permanent damage to our couch cushions, here are a fewavailable to Madisonians KEVA | Beanbags, volleyball, basketballJoin one of the manyavailable. Don’t have a team? Don’t worry, you can sign on to an existing team through theirprogram.are available 7 days a week, no membership required, at this sports complex. Tennis, baseball, and softball, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., pay $8 to enjoy an all-agesin the gymnastics facility. Urban Air Adventure Park | Let the little ones run rampant at this indoor park. Family Nights andare also available. Vitense Golfland | Enjoy a round of mini-golf away from the elements or try out awith 13 unique options.