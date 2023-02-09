ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Medicaid expansion bill has bipartisan sponsorship, Tuesday hearing

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmA2j_0kiBDj7s00

(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation introduced in the North Carolina House on Thursday marks the first proposal to expand Medicaid in the 2023 session, a move that would be funded by the federal government and assessments on hospitals.

Republican state Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County, Donna McDowell White of Johnston County, and Chris Humphrey of Lenoir County, joined with Democratic Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County to introduce House Bill 76, titled “Access to Healthcare Options.”

It’s slated for a 10 a.m. Tuesday hearing in the House Committee on Health.

HB76 would expand Medicaid coverage to those eligible for Alternative Benefit Plans through changes in the federal Affordable Care Act, coverage referred to as “NC Health Works.” The coverage would include about 500,000 working North Carolinians who cannot afford health insurance.

HB76 states “it is the intent of the General Assembly to fully fund the nonfederal share of the cost of NC Health Works through a combination of … sources.”

Those sources include a gross premium tax, increases in intergovernmental transfers, “hospital health advancement assessments,” and savings through General Fund budget reductions to other state programs.

“If, for any fiscal year, the nonfederal share of the cost of NC Health Works cannot be fully funded through the sources described … then Medicaid coverage (for those in NC Health Works) shall be discontinued as expeditiously as possible,” the bill reads.

The legislation would task the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services with reporting to the General Assembly, Office of State Budget and Management, and Fiscal Research Division specific cost information, including total nonfederal share of the cost of NC Health Works, projected funding available, health advancement assessment proceeds, and saving and benefits for NC Health Works.

HB76 would also require lawmakers to discontinue NC Health Works “as expeditiously as possible” if the federal share of coverage falls below 90%, and lays out the process to do that. State officials have said North Carolina could receive $1.8 billion from the federal government to make the transition.

North Carolina is among a dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans in the General Assembly, with majorities since 2010, have long resisted the change due to costs; Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has championed it since taking office in January 2017. Other states that have not expanded include Wyoming, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas, and the southeast's Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

The dynamic in North Carolina changed last session, when Senate Republicans approved expansion along with other reforms designed to improve access to health care. The measure did not clear the House, which opted instead to study the issue further. HB76 does not include the additional reforms in last year’s Senate bill, which would have curtailed the state’s certificate of need laws and expanded the scope of practice for certain nurses.

Both House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, have signaled Medicaid expansion is a priority in the 2023 session, though their position on HB76 is unclear.

Lambeth, HB76’s lead sponsor, is a retired health care executive and long-time proponent of Medicaid expansion. Wray, the primary Democrat sponsoring the bill, is one of three from the minority party named by the majority to co-chair key committees this session.

Other Republican sponsors include Reps. William Brisson of Bladen County, John Faircloth of Guilford County, Howard Penny Jr. of Harnett County, Stephen Ross of Alamance County, Wayne Sasser of Stanly County, and Matthew Winslow of Granville County.

Democratic sponsors include Reps. Marvin Lucas of Cumberland County and Garland Pierce of Hoke County. Lucas has been in the House since 2001; Pierce has been on Jones Street since 2005, is an Army veteran and a Baptist minister. Both are Fayetteville State undergrads.

As many as 375,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid coverage when the federal government ends a continuous coverage requirement from the pandemic that prevented states from removing those who do not quality.

The April 1 transition will require the North Carolina DHHS to requalify Medicaid beneficiaries for coverage over the following year, as the federal government phases out enhanced funding for the continuous coverage.

Comments / 6

J & J Brown
4d ago

I hope they will make sure the ppl who truly need it will get it.Not junkies, or drunks, I have seen too many ppl need it and be turned down

Reply
7
JJC
3d ago

Medicaid doesn’t cover the cost of care folks. Expanding it means more of us will need to subsidize the difference. Because despite what liberals say, healthcare is not free.

Reply
2
Related
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Sen. Herndon's transgender bathroom bill clears the Senate

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A bill that says state and local government entities can't require public works contractors to allow transgender people to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity has cleared the Senate. Sen. Scott Herndon's (R-Sagle) now heads to the House for consideration. The bill...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy