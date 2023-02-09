ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmaker pitches lifetime fishing license

By Benjamin Yount
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – There could be an option soon for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin.

Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, on Tuesday said his plan would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again.

“This bill would let anglers make a long-term commitment to their sport and to the future of fishing and conservation here in Wisconsin.

Fishing licenses in Wisconsin currently cost $20 a year. They also have to be renewed annually.

The proposed lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin said that’s essentially 30 years of annual fishing licenses.

Wisconsin also requires certain fish-specific stamps. Those cost between $10 and $20, and would still be required under Testin’s plan.

State Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, is the co-sponsor in the State Assembly. He said the hope is to take away as many barriers as possible for fishermen in Wisconsin.

“This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”

The two proposed something similar back in 2019, but that legislation did not make it to Gov. Evers desk.

The lifetime fishing license plan has yet to be scheduled for a vote.

common sense #33
4d ago

Not a good idea in my mind. If I invested $600 and made 3% I would make $24 in a year which is currently more than the cost of a fishing license. Says it could be a good gift for a young family member - that would be a crappie (see what I did there) gift if that family member decided to move to another state. I enjoy fishing and maybe if I had a ton of money I didn't know what to do with I would consider it. I don't think they would get many anglers to bite on this hook.

