Obsessed gardener, 63, who stalked his ex by mowing her lawn handed restraining order

By Sarah Ridley,

8 days ago
AN obsessed gardener who stalked his ex by mowing her lawn has been slapped with a restraining order.

Idris Williams refused to accept his ten-year relationship with Helen Hughes was over, a court heard.

He turned up at her workplace on an industrial estate and hung around her home. On one occasion Ms Hughes, a cleaner, got back to find Williams cutting her grass.

Prosecutor James Neary said Williams was “excessively jealous” during their relationship and Ms Hughes, 61, ended it.

The landscape gardener, of Denbigh, North Wales, kept four photos of her by his bed that he would kiss “morning and night”. Clare Bates, defending, said: “He loved this lady and wanted her back. He never had any intention of hurting her.”

Williams, 63, was convicted of stalking at Llandudno magistrates court. He was given a suspended jail sentence and cannot approach her home or workplace for five years.

He must also wear an electronic tag for six months and go on a rehabilitation course.

Judge Gwyn Jones told Williams his behaviour left his victim “exhausted and tired”. He said: “You had scant regard to the impact on her.”

