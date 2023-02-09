Read full article on original website
Rihanna’s Super Shopping Spree: Win $1,000 to Fenty Beauty or Savage x Fenty
Rihanna– sixty million albums sold… Over two hundred million downloads…halftime performer…business woman…Oscar nominee… What hasn’t RiRi done?. Well, she probably hasn’t sent you shopping…yet!. It’s Rihanna's super shopping spree….with $1,000 to spend at Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty for the...
50 Cent Blasts Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Dead at 54 – Report
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Trugoy The Dove, one-third of the iconic hip-hop group De La Soul. According to a report published by CNN, Trugoy The Dove, born David Jude Jolicoeur, died on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the age of 54 years old. While Trugoy's cause of...
Digable Planets Drop Their Debut Album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 9, 1993: Digable Planets were among a new wave of rap artists integrating jazz and hip-hop into their repertoire. Thirty years ago, on this day, in 1993, the New York-based rap trio released a visionary amalgam of jazz and hip-hop with their classic debut album, Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space).
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
OutKast Win Album of the Year at 2004 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 8, 2004: OutKast won three Grammys at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards for their masterful double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on this day in 2004. Two of the golden gramophones they went home with that night were for Best Rap Album and the coveted Album of the Year, which is the first time that specific award had ever gone to a rap group.
Lil Durk Wears Broken Skateboard on Front of His Sweater, Fans Are Not Feeling It
Lil Durk is a stylish guy, but his latest outfit has fans scratching their heads. The Chicago rapper wore a broken skateboard on the front of his sweater at a recent basketball game and the reactions are hilarious. On Thursday (Feb. 9), Lil Durk was courtside at Crypto.com Arena to...
YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch
YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch. On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.
Shy Glizzy, J.I., Marlon Craft and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As everyone gears up for the big game this weekend, hip-hop brings forth another new music Friday full of fresh sounds as you prep food for your Super Bowl kickbacks and turn-ups. For this round, a rap-crooner repping the nation's capital looks to further solidify his stature with a new album, two reputable New York spitters each drop highly anticipated EPs and more.
Here Are 50 of the Worst Lyrics From Rappers
Despite the ever-increasing number of successful rappers out there, it's key to remember one thing: rapping is hard. Some of the best artists currently and in past eras have their fair share of lyrics that don't quite hit the mark despite their seemingly endless well of talent. It happens to every rap artist—none of them are safe from stepping into the booth and delivering a stinker. There's plenty of examples throughout hip-hop over the nearly 50 years it's existed, but no worries, XXL did the work of tracking down the bad lyrics for everyone. Take a look through some of the worst bars out there.
