Idaho House introduces bill to eliminate voter identification affidavits in elections
IDAHO - A new bill introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives on Monday would eliminate Idahoans’ ability to sign a sworn voter identification affidavit to verify their identity to vote at the polls in elections. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, is sponsoring House Bill 137, which he said...
Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions
Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Committee chairman proposes repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho
BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Committee Proposes Mandatory Minimum Sentence for Trafficking Fentanyl in Idaho
The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s safety. Idaho already has mandatory minimum...
Bill in committee to repeal Idaho's Medicaid expansion program
The legislation would impact more than 100,000 Idahoans. Rep. John Vander Woude (R-Nampa) said he wanted to start a conversation to explore potential options.
Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies
The Idaho House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that would eliminate the March and August election dates that school districts use to run bond issues and supplemental levies. Under current Idaho law, there are four specific dates on the calendar when schools can run elections: The second Tuesday in March. The third […] The post Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Students react to financial literacy bill
BOISE, Idaho — High school students like Zoe Mabeza and Savannah Chapman want to be as prepared as possible for life after graduation, including making smart financial decisions. Mabeza and Chapman's high school offers personal finance, a class both students took. "I'm starting to learn more about investing and...
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
Idaho Department of Commerce Awards $38,000 to 2023 Wild Rivers Grant Recipients
IDAHO - During a virtual meeting held last Friday, the Idaho Department of Commerce Wild Rivers advisory panel granted six recipients a total of $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund. Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit...
Idaho Broadband Funding Goes to Two Open Access Networks
Not all state-level broadband funding awards are going to commercial service providers, as recent news from Idaho illustrates. The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board made two awards earlier this month. An award for $20 million went to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group for a 198-mile north-south fiber network. The second award, for $6.2 million, went to the Port of Lewiston to connect the port to the IRON network.
Get a faster tax refund with these tips
As you prepare to file your 2022 Idaho income tax return, the Idaho State Tax Commission offers the following tips to help you get your refund faster.
Idaho residents can get thousands of dollars through Homeowner Assistance Fund
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature
A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
Advocates push for a law that would give restricted driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants
Going to work, picking up a prescription, buying groceries, and driving back home are normal tasks for many Americans. But in places with few public transportation options, these simple errands are challenging without a driver's license. That's why an Idaho organization is campaigning to allow undocumented immigrants to receive a...
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho
There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Washington state pump price idles as national average falls
(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, and five straight weeks of price increases, average fuel prices in Washington state stayed essentially unchanged week over week. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.13 and three-tenths of a cent...
