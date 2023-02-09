ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions

Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws.  The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’

One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies

The Idaho House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that would eliminate the March and August election dates that school districts use to run bond issues and supplemental levies.  Under current Idaho law, there are four specific dates on the calendar when schools can run elections:  The second Tuesday in March. The third […] The post Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Students react to financial literacy bill

BOISE, Idaho — High school students like Zoe Mabeza and Savannah Chapman want to be as prepared as possible for life after graduation, including making smart financial decisions. Mabeza and Chapman's high school offers personal finance, a class both students took. "I'm starting to learn more about investing and...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Department of Commerce Awards $38,000 to 2023 Wild Rivers Grant Recipients

IDAHO - During a virtual meeting held last Friday, the Idaho Department of Commerce Wild Rivers advisory panel granted six recipients a total of $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund. Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit...
IDAHO STATE
telecompetitor.com

Idaho Broadband Funding Goes to Two Open Access Networks

Not all state-level broadband funding awards are going to commercial service providers, as recent news from Idaho illustrates. The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board made two awards earlier this month. An award for $20 million went to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group for a 198-mile north-south fiber network. The second award, for $6.2 million, went to the Port of Lewiston to connect the port to the IRON network.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature

A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project

Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho

There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'

BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington state pump price idles as national average falls

(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, and five straight weeks of price increases, average fuel prices in Washington state stayed essentially unchanged week over week. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.13 and three-tenths of a cent...
WASHINGTON STATE

