There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO