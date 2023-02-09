Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In continued celebration of its 50 Year Anniversary, Ritchey Logic has released a limited edition run of the Ritchey Outback draped in a classy Half Moon Blue colorway. Updated to its 2nd generation in 2020, the Outback is first and foremost a gravel bike boasting clearance for high volume tires, but with the addition of mounts for racks, fenders, Anything Cages, as well as mounts for a 3rd water bottle, this modern steel frame is a worthy companion for long-haul bikepacking missions.

