Review: Fezzari Veyo SL aero road bike defies the wind
The Fezzari Veyo debuted in January with a very-light-for-an-aero-bike frame, big tire clearance, and a few surprises. I've been riding it since couple months prior to launch and now, with a several hundred miles on it and a few really long (50-80 mile) rides, I have some thoughts.
Trek Project One gets groovy with hand-painted Tie Dye finishes
Hot on the heels of their Designer Series, the Trek Project One custom paint program is adding Tie Dye finishes, led by the hippy classic rainbow colors. Each one is hand-painted in-house, so each is unique...
SQlab adjustable flex reduces back pain on next-gen Comfort Active 2.1 saddles
SQlab continues to refine the tunable side-to-side Active rocking flex in their latest Comfort Active 2.1 saddles which add on-the-fly adjustability to help reduce back pain while riding. Developed for cyclists with a moderately bent forward to upright riding position, the new ergonomic saddles allow trekking and urban riders to switch to more active comfort when they need it most.
Ritchey Continues Celebrations with 50th Anniversary Outback Gravel Frameset
In continued celebration of its 50 Year Anniversary, Ritchey Logic has released a limited edition run of the Ritchey Outback draped in a classy Half Moon Blue colorway. Updated to its 2nd generation in 2020, the Outback is first and foremost a gravel bike boasting clearance for high volume tires, but with the addition of mounts for racks, fenders, Anything Cages, as well as mounts for a 3rd water bottle, this modern steel frame is a worthy companion for long-haul bikepacking missions.
