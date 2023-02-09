ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins began their West Coast road trip with a milestone night. Malkin had two assists to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 career points as the Penguins set a franchise road record with 59 shots on goal in a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO