New York City, NY

MySanAntonio

Malkin reaches 1,200 points as Penguins beat Ducks 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins began their West Coast road trip with a milestone night. Malkin had two assists to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 career points as the Penguins set a franchise road record with 59 shots on goal in a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MySanAntonio

Caps edge Bruins, 2-1, despite Ovechkin being held scoreless

BOSTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season. The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came...
BOSTON, MA

