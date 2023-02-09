Read full article on original website
Cupid's Undie Run photo gallery
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Here is a photo gallery for Cupid's Undie Run 2023 which took place on February 11. Cupid's Undie Run raises money to go toward finding a cure and raising awareness for Neurofibromatosis a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, this disorder affects 1 in every 3,000 births.
Interfaith Sanctuary opens Homeless Art Collective
BOISE, Idaho — A new art collective retail space is helping the homeless - one painting at a time. Interfaith Sanctuary held the grand opening of their Homeless Art Collective on Saturday. The art collective is a way for artists experiencing homeless to express themselves in a creative way - while making money for their work.
Welcome To Old Town Ole’s
Hello Weiser and Washington County Idaho. We are Casey and Crystal, who just reopened Ole’s Tavern. We have painted and cleaned and re-modeled our establishment and re-named the tavern Old Town Ole’s. We are locals from the area and Veteran owned, we are currently working on spring and summer events, including live music. We have brought back food & Ice-cold adult beverages. We are excited for the opportunity for everyone to come down and enjoy our non-smoking establishment.
Jimmy From Yellowstone Endorses Idaho Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort
YELLOWSTONE'S JEFFERSON WHITE endorses the smokejumper. IDAHO CITY, Idaho. It isn't everyday that 161-year-old Idaho City catches the eye of an A-List Hollywood celebrity. But on Jan. 28th, Jefferson White voiced his admiration and support for the Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort on the small business' Facebook page. Jefferson, 33, is...
Made in Idaho: KIN chef Kris Komori celebrates fifth James Beard nomination
KIN chef Kris Komori was humbled to learn of his fifth nomination — his second at KIN, the downtown Boise restaurant that offers a fine-tuned five-to-seven-course prix fixe menu and great atmosphere.
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
Idaho Humane Society offers Pet Food Pantry to help with budget strain
Shelters say an issue leading to the surrender of family pets is rising inflation. The high cost of high quality pet food, on top of the increasing cost of groceries, is causing a strain on budgets.
This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
Top 5 Highest Rated Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise
There's a time and a place for everything, and sometimes splurging at a delicious restaurant is totally worth it for a special occasion — like maybe Valentine's Day?. Well, the Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and among them are a lot of really great options for celebrations and special occasions — and we wanted to provide an updated list for you that features the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise, According to Stacker and Tripadvisor 👇
The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Weiser High Out On February 15th
The Weiser School District Family lost one of its long-serving members with the tragic passing of Kathy Skow on January 23, 2023. Her funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at 11am at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Many school district employees are planning to attend the service and as a result, we will not hold school at Weiser High School on February 15th. However, Pioneer, Park and Weiser Middle School will be in session and follow their regular schedule next Wednesday. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding.
Cliff's Country Market set for Grand Opening
Following a longtime owner's departure, a market in Caldwell is set for a "Grand Opening" to showcase the changes and new items that will line its shelves. After purchasing Cliff's Country Market last October, Liz and Sean Cunningham made various changes to the store, working to fully realize the vision of the original owner, Cliff Metcalf.
A fast moving storm arrives Monday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.
Boise Fire HazMat team flare off 12,000 gallons of propane on Highway 95
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Over the weekend, the Boise Fire HazMat team safely flared off 12,008 gallons of propane from an overturned propane trailer on Highway 95 just north of New Meadows. According to a Facebook post from Boise Fire Department, the Region 4 team was requested to respond...
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now
For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert
If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
