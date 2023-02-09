CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, recently appeared on WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.

