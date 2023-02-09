Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Coal Association presidents talks pending legislation, congressional field hearing
The West Virginia Coal Association will keep tabs on several bills relevant to the industry during the remaining weeks of this year’s legislative session, according to President Chris Hamilton. House Bill 3133 is expected to incentivize greater coal production in the state, and House Bill 3303 would reactivate the...
WVNews
4 bills would impact West Virginia cities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The House Committee on Political Subdivisions advanced four bills Feb. 8 that would impact municipalities. Sponsored by Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, HB 2782 would require that all municipal elections be held on the same day as state elections.
WVNews
Bailey settling in to role as new West Virginia Secretary of Commerce
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey was tapped to lead the state’s most diverse department at the beginning of December. Bailey, a veteran civil servant with experience serving several of the agencies within Department of Commerce, was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice following the retirement of former secretary Ed Gaunch.
WVNews
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, recently appeared on WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
WVNews
Light at the end of the tunnel: West Virginia Senate tax plan could be the start of compromise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Just a week after the chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance said the committee was in no rush to release a tax plan, Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal many hope may finally lead to a compromise. The Senate’s plan, Senate Bill 424, is...
WVNews
Six more West Virginia COVID deaths recorded
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Six more West Virginians have perished from COVID, according to state officials. There have been 7,910 West Virginia COVID deaths since the pandemic began March 17, 2020, in the state.
WVNews
'Go big or go home:' Tax cut advocates support West Virginia's tax reform efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of nationally renowned tax reform advocates signed off on West Virginia's plan to cut personal income taxes during an event in Charleston Monday. Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, and Stephen Moore, of the Heritage Foundation, each spoke in favor...
WVNews
Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly two years after Arkansas became the first state to enact a now-blocked ban on gender-affirming care for minors, Republican lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate the ban with a proposal Monday to make it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide such care.
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 12, 2023. Editorial: Mike DeWine’s budget plan a thoughtful framework for Ohio that deserves full, fair debate from legislators.
WVNews
Advocates: Home care service shortages and issues place West Virginians at risk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Advocates for the elderly and people with disabilities in West Virginia are calling for more investment and oversight in home care as workforce shortages and other issues within the industry bring consequences ranging from mere inconvenience to unnecessary institutionalization and even death. Home care...
WVNews
Taylor County (West Virginia) Schools investigating threat made over weekend by individual in New York
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Authorities are investigating a threat made against Grafton High School by an individual in New York. Law enforcement has found the individual, whose connection to Grafton High School is still being determined by authorities, according to Taylor County Schools Superintendent Christine Miller.
WVNews
Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary...
WVNews
11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment
DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.
WVNews
Uncle Homer Walker
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. T…
WVNews
Energy costs estimated to drop, but West Virginia energy producers expect positive future
As many people are surely aware, energy prices have been up recently. Beyond gas, coal has also been seeing particularly high prices due to a variety of factors.
WVNews
WVDNR posts list of waters stocked Feb. 6–10
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 6–10: Anthony Creek. Back Fork of Elk (C&R) Back Fork of Elk River. Big Clear Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River.
