ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

4 bills would impact West Virginia cities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The House Committee on Political Subdivisions advanced four bills Feb. 8 that would impact municipalities. Sponsored by Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, HB 2782 would require that all municipal elections be held on the same day as state elections.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Bailey settling in to role as new West Virginia Secretary of Commerce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey was tapped to lead the state’s most diverse department at the beginning of December. Bailey, a veteran civil servant with experience serving several of the agencies within Department of Commerce, was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice following the retirement of former secretary Ed Gaunch.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, recently appeared on WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Six more West Virginia COVID deaths recorded

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Six more West Virginians have perished from COVID, according to state officials. There have been 7,910 West Virginia COVID deaths since the pandemic began March 17, 2020, in the state.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly two years after Arkansas became the first state to enact a now-blocked ban on gender-affirming care for minors, Republican lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate the ban with a proposal Monday to make it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide such care.
ARKANSAS STATE
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 12, 2023. Editorial: Mike DeWine’s budget plan a thoughtful framework for Ohio that deserves full, fair debate from legislators.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment

DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

WVDNR posts list of waters stocked Feb. 6–10

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 6–10: Anthony Creek. Back Fork of Elk (C&R) Back Fork of Elk River. Big Clear Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy