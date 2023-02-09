ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Best Sam's Club deal of Feb. 2023: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas

By Fox Van Allen
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wi3S0_0kiB8d7400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2dNr_0kiB8d7400
Getty Images

Worried about inflation in 2023? You can save money on groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership . And now, you can even save a significant amount of money on a Sam's Club membership.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25 . That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership. And the best part -- you can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately to save money on groceries.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer even has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership . Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Best Sam's Club member deals in February 2023

It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel in February 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the buttons to head directly to the deals -- both this month's instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals .

Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon.

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Rf1F_0kiB8d7400
Sam's Club

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on gas.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website .

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Save money on gas with Walmart+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYTeM_0kiB8d7400
Getty Images

Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership . In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members .

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
GOBankingRates

9 Best Costco Food Deals in February

Although January serves as a sort of respite from the holidays as people get back into the normal routine of life, February kicks off more holidays, gatherings and celebrations. Costco's Best...
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
C. Heslop

Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase

Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
People

The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

Blink and you’ll miss these sales that are up to 70 percent off Calling all Amazon Prime members! You can score exclusive (and impressive) deals right now — if you know where to look.  Amazon's Just for Prime member hub is packed with markdowns across home, fashion, and other departments that are just for subscribers. It's a great place to find discounts as high as 70 percent off on popular brands and products, including Hoover, Eufy by Anker, Ray-Ban, and more. We sifted through the massive assortment and plucked out...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
CBS News

CBS News

624K+
Followers
80K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy