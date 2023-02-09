Best Sam's Club deal of Feb. 2023: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
Worried about inflation in 2023? You can save money on groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership . And now, you can even save a significant amount of money on a Sam's Club membership.
The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25 . That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership. And the best part -- you can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately to save money on groceries.
The warehouse retailer even has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership . Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.
Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.
Best Sam's Club member deals in February 2023
It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel in February 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the buttons to head directly to the deals -- both this month's instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals .
Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon.
- Vizio 75" Class MQX Series 4K QLED HDR 120Hz Smart TV (2023 model), $950 (reduced from $1,200)
- Member's Mark 24-piece Glass Food Storage Set, $20 (reduced from $25)
- Starbucks Pike Place K-Cups, Medium Roast (72 ct.), $34 (reduced from $42)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Rechargeable Toothbrush, $80 (reduced from $100)
- Rubbermaid 50-Piece EasyFindLids Vented Food Storage Set, $21 (reduced from $25)
- Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips (19.375 oz.), $3.98 (reduced from $4.48)
- Bose Solo Soundbar Series II, $160 (reduced from $200)
- JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $70 (reduced from $100)
- Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum, $90 (reduced from $100)
- Land's End Men's Flannel Lined Shirt Jacket, $15 (reduced from $27)
- Member's Mark Heathered Border Cozy Knit Throw (assorted colors), $25 (reduced from $30)
Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25
Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on gas.
Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.
You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website .
Save money on gas with Walmart+
Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership . In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members .
