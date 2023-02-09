Read full article on original website
Related
10 under $100: Shop Amazon's Best Tech Deals This Weekend
This weekend, treat yourself to the latest in tech without breaking the bank. Amazon has a range of tech deals under $100 that are sure to make your weekend even better. From noise-canceling earbuds to smart displays and even massage guns, we’ve collected a diverse selection of the newest and coolest products. Whether you're looking for something to upgrade your home, enhance your audio experience, or just something fun and useful, there are a variety of options here to suit all kinds of homes.
Digital Trends
Time is running out to get this incredible Galaxy S23 pre-order deal
The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is no doubt going to feature heavily among the best phones roundups very soon and this is your last chance to grab some amazing technology for less. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit that can be used on select products elsewhere at Samsung including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link. As well as that, you can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device. The deal applies to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers. Even better, all customers get a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade when they pre-order now.
Digital Trends
What is Wi-Fi 7: Everything you need to know about 802.11be
Wi-Fi 7 is the latest evolution in the 802.11 IEEE standard of wireless networking, and it’s the direct sequel to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. It’s faster, offers improved support for a greater number of simultaneous connections, and will be more adaptable, to better maintain low-latency connections. It will be an excellent solution for streaming ultra-high-definition video to multiple devices simultaneously, and may find use in future wireless virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.
Digital Trends
Tax season is right around the corner: Save $20 on TurboTax now
Tax season is creeping around the corner, and right now you can save up to $20 on TurboTax at Best Buy. We find TurboTax to be the best tax software available overall, and while it’s available in several different software editions that include Deluxe, Home & Business, and Premier, savings are currently available on every version of TurboTax at Best Buy. These also include Mac and Windows versions, as well as digital download and CD delivery options. TurboTax pricing starts at $50 after a $10 discount, and more loaded versions of the software offer savings of $20 and discounted sale prices of just $100.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl Food Deal: Get 20% off your next Grubhub order
Amazon has a great offer taking place right now if you take advantage of food delivery services. If this is the case, and if you’re an Amazon Prime Member or would like to sign up to be one, you’ll get an entire year of Grubhub+ for free. This is a pretty amazing offer, as a Grubhub+ subscription would regularly cost $10 per month, making this offer worth a savings of $120. Additionally, Prime Members can save 20% on an order of more than $20 from now until February 14. And yes, you can pair it with today’s big event, so if you’re planning to watch Super Bowl 2023, this can save you some money on the food for the viewing party.
Digital Trends
These Fruity Pebbles earbuds are a cereal junkie’s dream come true
You know what we don’t get enough of these days? Headphone companies doing collaborations with sugary breakfast cereal brands. Thankfully that conspicuous absence will soon be filled by JLab and Post, with two special edition sets of Fruity Pebbles-inspired products: The $35 Go Air Pop, and the $30 JBuddies Studio.
Digital Trends
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google’s Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.
Digital Trends
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
I’m not a typical Windows or Mac user. Where most people choose one operating system and stick with it, I use both Windows 11 and MacOS regularly, going back and forth daily depending on my workflow. And it’s easier to do than you probably think. Contents. I have...
Digital Trends
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.
Comments / 0