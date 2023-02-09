Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
ZDNet
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
Cult of Mac
Save big on a spacious 512GB MacBook Air with M2
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 512GB storage is down to $1,349 on Amazon after a $150 discount. If you have been eyeing the slimmest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is a deal you should not miss. With 512GB storage, the M2 MacBook Air will easily last you for...
Digital Trends
Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
The Dell XPS 15, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, is currently available from Dell with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,749 from its original price of $2,149. This is one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now if you’re looking for a reliable machine for work or school, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Digital Trends
No one is buying the RTX 4080 — will Nvidia finally slash its insane price?
Most of Nvidia’s best graphics cards are currently readily available for sale, but that’s not a good thing. No one is buying Nvidia’s ill-fated RTX 4080, and a price cut might be on the way. Will this situation give an edge to AMD, which is currently seeing...
Digital Trends
Time is running out to get this incredible Galaxy S23 pre-order deal
The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is no doubt going to feature heavily among the best phones roundups very soon and this is your last chance to grab some amazing technology for less. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit that can be used on select products elsewhere at Samsung including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link. As well as that, you can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device. The deal applies to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers. Even better, all customers get a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade when they pre-order now.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets a BMW M3-Inspired Makeover
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung‘s latest flagship smartphone, and now it has been given an automotive-themed reworking courtesy of BMW‘s M division. Inspired by the iconic BMW M3, the new device incorporates all the internals and design features of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but now features the external body modeled on the M3. In doing so, BMW and Samsung created a hard shell that imagines the new-generation M3‘s grilles, sitting alongside roundels and branding. Upon boot-up, the screen has been customized to fit the BMW theme, displaying the BMW M colors.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850
Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.
CNET
Get Costco Delivered Right to Your Front Door Without Needing a Membership. Here's How
Tons of people love Costco, but there are also a bunch of people who don't understand the appeal of the warehouse club and don't feel as though shopping there would benefit them. There's not a whole lot of in between, and it's reflected in the fact that you either pay for an annual membership or decide to not shop there at all. Wouldn't it be cool if you could still shop there occasionally without needing to enroll in a membership? It's possible, but there are some things to know about the process.
Digital Trends
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio but you can’t use it
Apple’s wireless platform for audio and video streaming — AirPlay — is one of the best ways to play music from an Apple device to a wireless speaker. When at home, on a Wi-Fi network, it outperforms Bluetooth thanks to its wider bandwidth. The conventional wisdom has always been that AirPlay sets a hard limit on audio quality: iPhones and other Apple devices can only transmit lossless CD-quality audio, at 16-bit/44.1kHz, to an AirPlay-enabled speaker, leaving the technology incapable of supporting the higher-res streams now being offered by Apple Music and others. But it seems that AirPlay can actually do 24-bit audio. Sort of.
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60
Amazon’s Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple’s best iPads, and they’re now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it’s highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because — as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals — we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.
techaiapp.com
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount; Available on Limited Time Offer
IPhone 14 series launched in September 2022 came at a starting price of Rs. 79,990. Apple’s flagship series — which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is currently available at a discounted price on the occasion of Valentine’s Week. Customers in India who wish to buy the iPhone 14 lineup can avail massive cut on the launch price, bringing the effective starting price to as low as Rs. 42,000. The cumulative discount is calcluated post applying all offers, including back cards offers as well as instant cashback offers.
CNBC
TV prices sink ahead of the Super Bowl — here are the best deals
Prices on new TVs have fallen roughly 40% over the past five years. If you are thinking of upgrading ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, here are some of the best deals right now. Nearly 200 million people will watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, which might be a good motivation to buy a brand-new television.
Top Speed
Here's How You Can Still Get A Brand-New $35,000 Tesla
A $35,000 Tesla Model 3 sounds as good as $5 T-bone steak dinner; you just can't beat the price for something that awesome. The problem is, while Elon Musk has been promising this 35,000 Model 3 for years, and sort of delivered on it, it's been an extremely elusive vehicle to actually get one's hands on. The good news is, consumers can actually get a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 right now. The bad news comes as there are several conditions that will limit who can actually take advantage of this deal, and the window may be closing for everyone. Still, for those who qualify, this is the time to snap one up.
Digital Trends
Meta’s unceremonious Echo VR shutdown is a missed Metaverse opportunity
I feel a tinge of sadness as I rewind back to July 20, 2017, the day a pivotal virtual reality game leaped out from the blue to shed light onto the then-unknown medium. This early Oculus Rift game, developer Ready At Dawn’s Lone Echo, would rapidly become one of the first VR games to receive critical acclaim, standing alongside the likes of Job Simulator and I Expect You To Die. Alongside it came one of VR’s first exemplary multiplayer experiences, then called Echo Arena but later retitled Echo VR as it expanded its offerings to Oculus Quest users. And, for what it’s worth, this is the first VR game I would play in my own home.
Digital Trends
AI is coming for your PC games, but you should be excited, not worried
The tech community has been oversaturated with AI this past week, from ChatGPT to Google Bard, but not without reason. We see fads like NFTs and web3 come and go, but AI is here to stay — even in your PC games. Contents. It’s not all doom and gloom,...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
Digital Trends
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
I’m not a typical Windows or Mac user. Where most people choose one operating system and stick with it, I use both Windows 11 and MacOS regularly, going back and forth daily depending on my workflow. And it’s easier to do than you probably think. Contents. I have...
Digital Trends
How to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot
The Echo Dot with Clock is one of the newest additions to the Echo family. Beyond offering all the features found on the standard Echo Dot, this nifty smart home gadget also includes a minimalist display – which can show the time or other relevant info. However, if you end up disliking this low-tech display, Amazon gives you an easy way to turn it off. Here’s a closer look at how to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot, along with a quick way to change its brightness.
Comments / 0