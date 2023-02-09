ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The CW Hires Ex-Masterclass & Quibi Exec Tom Martin As Head Of Business Affairs & General Counsel

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWlv4_0kiB7WCk00

The CW has a new business affairs boss.

The network has hired former Masterclass, Quibi and Fox exec Tom Martin as Head of Business Affairs and General Counsel.

The hire is the latest at The CW, which recently brought in Brad Schwartz as President of Entertainment, Heather Olander as unscripted boss and Chris Spadaccini as Chief Marketing Officer, following its purchase by Nexstar.

Martin has experience structuring and negotiating business models and deals for scripted, unscripted and documentary programming for broadcast television, cable television and streaming platforms, which will be useful given The CW’s new focus.

Martin most recently served as the Head of Business Affairs at educational platform MasterClass. Before that, Martin was the BA Lead for Quibi, where he worked to create the business model and deal structure for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form streaming platform. Prior to Quibi, Martin served as the SVP, Business Affairs at Fox Broadcasting Company, where he was the lead negotiator for all of Fox’s unscripted programming, negotiating deals for The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice . He also spent 15 years at Comcast and NBCUniversal, where he did deals for The Kardashians as part of their E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“As The CW Network evolves at a rapid pace, we are excited to have Tom come on board,” commented Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “With his vast experience and insights with talent, production and media platforms, I’m confident Tom will deftly manage the wide range of projects we are bringing to the network.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining Dennis, Brad and the rest of the team at this inflection point for the network,” added Martin. “I’m looking forward to playing my part to help The CW achieve new heights.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Miramax TV Taps David R. Shraga As Head Of Business & Legal Affairs

Miramax TV is bolstering its executive ranks with the addition of David R. Shraga as SVP and Head of Business & Legal Affairs for the studio’s Global Television operations. Shraga will report to Head of Global TV Marc Helwig, and is responsible for all domestic and international co-production relationships, above the line deal making, licensing, and distribution agreements.   Shraga is overseeing production in London of Guy Ritchie’s scripted series The Gentlemen for Netflix UK, and has overseen production in Istanbul of The Turkish Detective, the first Hollywood international drama series produced in Istanbul for Paramount+.   Prior to his move to Miramax, Shraga rose...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Showtime Executive Shakeup: Gary Levine Segues To Advisory Role; Jana Winograde Exits In Restructuring

The changes at Showtime continue, with Co-Presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde stepping down from their posts. The announcement was made this morning by Paramount Global’s Chris McCarthy, who took oversight of the pay cable network in the November restructuring that saw longtime Showtime CEO David Nevins leave the company. Related Story Showtime Sets New Leadership Under Nina Diaz As It Merges With MTV Entertainment Studios, More Execs Exit Including Docs Chief Vinnie Malhotra Related Story 'Uncoupled' Picked Up By Showtime For Season 2 Following Netflix Cancellation As Part Of New Content Strategy Related Story 'Ripley' Showtime Limited Series Starring Andrew Scott Moving To Netflix McCarthy...
Deadline

“Hard Funny”: Channing Dungey Breaks Down Warner Bros TV’s Comedy Business As Studio Sets Up Amazon Projects From Mindy Kaling & ‘Hacks’ Duo

“If that’s a joke, I love it. If not, can’t wait to unpack that with you later,” said the title character in Ted Lasso, perhaps accidentally highlighting two varying differences of comedy – the darker dramedy side and the laugh-out-loud variety. Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, which makes the Jason Sudekis series, as well as breakout comedy hits Night Court and Abbott Elementary, says we’re in a moment where “hard funny” is making a comeback.   Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'Abbott Elementary': 'The Bear's Ayo Edebiri To Guest Star...
Deadline

Jennifer Lopez Catches Ben Affleck Working At Dunkin’ In Super Bowl Commercial

Ben Affleck is all smiles working the drive-thru window at Dunkin’ for a Super Bowl commercial. The actor stars in the donut shop ad where he is seen interacting with customers ordering donuts and drinks. Affleck is seen manning the window taking orders at the Dunkin’ in Medford, MA. Some customers recognized the Oscar winner who didn’t doubt taking a selfie with him, while others seemingly just wanted their Munchkins order. By the end of the 30-second ad, his real-life wife Jennifer Lopez rolls through and surprises him at the window. “What are you doing here?” J.Lo asks Affleck then follows up...
MEDFORD, MA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Says He “Was Used As A Pawn To Close” Michael Keaton As Vulture In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

John Leguizamo is opening up about feeling like a pawn when he was ultimately sidelined in favor of Michael Keaton to play the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Romeo + Juliet actor recently revealed that he was in negotiations to play Vulture opposite Tom Holland in the Sony Pictures film. Leguizamo entered the conversation after Michael Keaton’s deal to star in the superhero film stalled. “I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo told ComicBook in an interview. “We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Cody Longo Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 34

Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony), an actor best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, has died, his manager Alex Gittelson confirmed to Deadline. He was 34. Longo was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

Sheriff Says Outcome Of Search For Missing Actor Julian Sands “May Not Be What We Would Like”

The county sheriff’s department in Southern California has given an update on its search for British actor Julian Sands, a month after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains.  A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said on Saturday: “Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like. “Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.” Sands was reported missing on January 13, after...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Pinault “Saved Our Movie”

Channing Tatum is giving Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into Magic Mike’s Last Dance and taking over the female lead role. “That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I just really wanted the strongest possible [woman] and she came in [and] actually controlled the whole thing.” Tatum continued, “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.” Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Justin Bieber, Kodak Black Sued Over West Hollywood After-Party Shooting – Update

UPDATED, FEBRUARY 11, 2023: Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are among those being sued by two men who claim they were struck by bullets outside of a West Hollywood after-party held last year. The shooting occurred after a private Bieber concert for A-listers.  Two men claim they were shot and severely injured in the February 2022 shooting outside The Nice Guy venue following the party. The lawsuit claims Kodak Black was largely to blame for instigating the shooting, which came as he was exiting the venue. The alleged shooting victims are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.  Also named in the suit were...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Showtime Sets New Leadership Under Nina Diaz As It Merges With MTV Entertainment Studios, More Execs Exit Including Docs Chief Vinnie Malhotra

The full extent of the changes at Showtime have started to emerge as the premium cable network has set its new leadership team under Nina L. Diaz, with more executives leaving following the corporate restructure. Related Story Showtime Executive Shakeup: Gary Levine Segues To Advisory Role; Jana Winograde Exits In Restructuring Related Story China Game For 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Sets Release In Step With Domestic Related Story 'Uncoupled' Picked Up By Showtime For Season 2 Following Netflix Cancellation As Part Of New Content Strategy Showtime will merge with MTV Entertainment Studios as power has been fully codified under Chris McCarthy, who is now President...
Deadline

Idris Elba Clarifies Stance On Not Describing Himself As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba has followed up with a tweet that clarifies why he has chosen not to refer to himself as a “Black actor.” “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” the Suicide Squad actor tweeted. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?” Elba recently had people perplexed after an interview with Esquire UK where he said, ” I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Robert Walak & Alisa Tager To Exit As Presidents Of Film & Television At AC Studios, Segue To Producing With Anonymous

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Walak and Alisa Tager will be leaving their posts as Presidents of Film & Television at AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, when their contracts are up in a couple of months. Walak and Tager are expected to continue producing projects for AC Studios through an arrangement whose terms are still being worked out. There are no details yet about the duo’s replacement though I hear UCP veteran Garrett Kemble, who joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios last summer, reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Dick Clark Productions Hit By Layoffs Following Acquisition

UPDATED: Dick Clark Productions underwent layoffs today, two weeks after the production company was acquired by Penske Media Eldridge, a PMC subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. “As we look to evolve dcp’s current business model and invest in the company’s long-term growth, change is essential to ensure an enduring path forward,” PMC spokesperson Brooke Jaffe said in a statement to Deadline, which is owned by PMC, declining further comment. According to sources, the cuts were deep, affecting about 16 people, some of whom took to social media to share the news. That is believed to be...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues For Wrongful Death

UPDATE: The family of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America racing star Ryan Fellows has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim gross negligence in a street race held on a Nevada road that led to Fellows’ death.   Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment were among those named.  The drag races that led to Fellows’s death were filmed last year on a “dusty, weather-beaten, rough asphalt roadway” in the Las Vegas desert. The location “didn’t meet any of the industry safety standards” for drag racing, the suit claimed. The defendants allegedly oversaw numerous crashes at the location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Oscar Voters Starving For Good Movies, Plus Tributes To The Crafts From American Cinematheque And AIS’ Lumieres Kick Off Awards-Giving Season In Style – Notes On The Season

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. The gold season is in full swing as awards are being handed out on just about a nightly basis. The full report on Thursday night’s lively American Cinematheque Tribute to the Crafts as well as Friday’s Advanced Imaging Society Lumiere Awards is below, but first…. We are now in what is affectionately known as Phase 2 of the Oscar season, easily the most important part of the six-month-long journey to the Dolby as it gets really serious. You know it is serious because Academy members are not allowed to eat anymore...
Deadline

Geronimo Stilton Set For Feature Adaptation As Radar Pictures Secures Rights & Taps ‘Captain Underpants’ Animator David Soren To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures has secured the feature film rights for Geronimo Stilton, the best-selling children’s book series about the crime-solving adventures of a mouse journalist and his eccentric gang of family and friends. Canadian animation writer, director and voice actor David Soren – whose credits include Turbo, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Paramount Animation’s upcoming Under the Boardwalk – has been attached to adapt and direct the Geronimo Stilton feature film. The Geronimo Stilton character was created by Italian author Elisabetta Dami in the 1990s from stories she invented for young patients while volunteering at a children’s hospital. Since...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Talks Cancel Culture Following “Traditional Marriage” Comment Backlash After Great American Family Move

Candace Cameron Bure is giving her thoughts on “cancel culture” months after she received backlash over the reason she made the move to Great American Family from Hallmark. The Full House alum made an appearance on the Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast where she cited it was her Christian faith that helped her navigate through difficult times. “Cancel culture is real and it is difficult,” she said on the Feb. 8 podcast episode. “And It’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Spike Lee Teases “Bombshell” Colin Kaepernick Doc & Predicts Angela Bassett Oscar Win As He Accepts BFI Fellowship Award

Do The Right Thing filmmaker Spike Lee received a lengthy standing ovation as he cruised on stage at the BFI Southbank in London to receive the BFI’s Fellowship award Monday evening. Lee was presented the award by his Inside Man leading man Clive Owen, who described the New Yorker as a “true trailblazer” who will go down in history as “one of the most important directors of his generation.” Accepting the award, Lee thanked his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, who was in the audience as well as the artists he has collaborated with throughout his career, emphasizing that his decades-long career is...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Movie Academy President Addresses Will Smith Oscar Slap: AMPAS Response “Inadequate”

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang told assembled nominees Monday at the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon that the organization’s response to the Will Smith slap during last year’s Oscars was inadequate. Related Story Oscars Nominees Luncheon Photos: Brendan Fraser, Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Ke Huy Quan & More Related Story Oscar Nominees 2023: The Class Photo Related Story Netflix's 'African Queens' EP Says 'Black Panther' & 'The Woman King' Have Cleared Path For Jada Pinkett Smith-Narrated Docu-Drama Yang made the comments during opening remarks at the event this afternoon at the Beverly Hilton. “I’m sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented...
Deadline

David Jolicoeur Dies: Rapper & De La Soul Founding Member Was 54

David Jude Jolicoeur, the rapper known by his stage name Trugoy the Dove, has died. He was 54. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Alicia Silverstone Reprises 'Clueless' Role In Super Bowl Commercial For Rakuten Related Story Super Bowl LVII: Troy Kotsur Performs National Anthem In Sign Language Alongside Chris Stapleton Jolicoeur, who was one of the founding members of the rap trio De La Soul, had been “struggling with his health,” according to All Hip Hop, the outlet that first reported the news. It was back in 2018 when the artist talked about his congestive heart failure saying, “I’m...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

160K+
Followers
43K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy