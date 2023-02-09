ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

This UCF golfer broke her own record after one day, a wind cancellation in Hawaii and more highlights from the last week in college golf

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI5Vm_0kiB70Hz00
Photo: Wake Forest Women's Golf

It’s February, which means college golf is again in full swing.

That means there are multiple tournaments every week, as teams look to quickly get into form ahead of regionals and the NCAA Championships, which will be at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the final time before moving to San Diego next year.

Each week, Golfweek will put together a roundup of the best individual and team performances from across the country, as teams continue on the road to Grayhawk, highlighting spectacular performances and keeping you up to date on which teams are making a title push.

Here’s what you need to know from the last week in college golf.

UCF's Anna Nordfors sets record on Sunday, breaks it on Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTRRA_0kiB70Hz00
UCF women’s golfer Anna Nordfors had a record-setting week at the UCF Challenge. (Photo: UCF Women’s Golf)

Anna Nordfors started the UCF Challenge about as well as she possibly could.

The grad student at Central Florida carded an 8-under 64 on Sunday, which set a new team record for low 18-hole score. After the first round, she was tied for the lead with Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn.

That record didn’t last long. Come Monday, Nordfors fired a round of 9-under 63 to set a new low 18-hole score and take a three-shot lead into the final round at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando. On Tuesday, she capitalized on her big lead, making birdies on four of her final five holes to shoot 21-under 195 and win by two over Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.

The 21 under is the lowest 54-hole score in UCF history. As a team, the Knights finished fourth at 27 under, which also set a 54-hole scoring record.

In the team competition, Wake Forest came from behind to win for the second straight year, shooting 42 under. That’s the second-lowest 54-hole score in school history, behind only last year’s 45-under performance.

It’s the fourth win for the Demon Deacons this season, also capturing titles at the Annika Intercollegiate, the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate and the stroke play portion of the Stephens Cup.

Mississippi State finished four shots behind Wake Forest, and Northwestern, which led after the second round, was one stroke off the Bulldogs.

Kuehn finished third at 15 under while Lauren Walsh tied for fourth at 12 under.

High winds cause Amer Ari to be canceled

High winds have been causing problems at every level the past week.

The third round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was postponed because of high winds Saturday, and the first round of the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii was canceled because of winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour in Waimea, Hawaii on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, the remainder of the tournament was canceled because the winds continued.

The Amer Ari is one of the best tournament fields of the year because of its depth. The field of 20 teams, which included No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Arizona State, No. 5 Stanford and No. 6 Texas Tech, were all well into their first rounds when the decision was made to cancel the first round Wednesday, and then the ultimate decision came Thursday.

Hapuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawaii, was going to challenge all of these teams, but the wind had other ideas.

Baylor women win in Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DrQK_0kiB70Hz00
The Baylor women’s golf team won the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. (Photo: Baylor women’s golf)

There were only 12 teams in the field, but all of them were ranked and it was Baylor who came out on top at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico.

The Bears finished at 8 over, beating Florida State by 10 shots and Georgia by 12.

In the individual competition, only three players finished under par, with Baylor’s Rosie Belsham taking home the trophy at 6-under 210. Georgia’s Jenny Bae, fourth in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finished a shot behind. Baylor’s Silje Ohma finished at 3 under for the tournament.

For Belsham, it was her first collegiate victory.

Texas wins in California behind three freshmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7iS8_0kiB70Hz00
The Texas men’s golf team won the Southwestern Collegiate. (Photo: Texas men’s golf)

The Texas men’s golf team had big shoes to fill from last year’s national championship team.

Only Travis Vick returned from the five golfers who started in match play against Arizona State for the national championship. Yet it seems as if some youngsters aren’t afraid to step into the spotlight.

Texas captured the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. It’s the first win for the Longhorns this year, and three freshmen finished in the top five.

Most impressive was Jacob Sosa, who opened with a program-record 11-under 61. He finished third at 7 under. Keaton Vo finished second at 8 under, and Christiaan Maas was T-5 at 4 under.

Texas was at 14 under as a team, beating Pepperdine by 13 shots.

In the individual competition, Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan birdied three of his final four holes to win by one shot over Vo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086GhZ_0kiB70Hz00
Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan won the Southwestern Invitational. (Photo: Wake Forest Men’s Golf)

Brennan started his day with bogeys on two of his first three holes but made five birdies on his final 13 to bring home his fifth collegiate win.

Vanderbilt, Gordon Sargent continue strong play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPUeE_0kiB70Hz00
Gordon Sargent won The Hayt. (Photo: Vanderbilt Men’s Golf)

Last year’s NCAA individual champion is playing like someone capable of winning the Haskins Award.

Gordon Sargent won at The Hayt, and the sophomore helped Vanderbilt capture the team title, as well. Sargent won by seven shots, a record margin, at 15 under, besting North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik. The Commodores also set a 54-hole scoring record at 28-under 836.

Vanderbilt also showcased its depth in the win.

College facility spotlight: South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASG6z_0kiB70Hz00
South Carolina’s college golf facility, Huskey/Dietrich Golf Practice Facility. (Photo: South Carolina Athletics)

We’re continuing to spotlight college golf practice facilities from around the country.

This week, take a look at South Carolina’s Huskey/Dietrich Golf Practice Facility.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida

Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
SANFORD, FL
vieravoice.com

Jetlines postpones service to MLB

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Rector returns home to Melbourne Beach church

MELBOURNE BEACH — Scott Jones, who grew up in Melbourne Beach, has returned to the area to serve as interim rector at St. Sebastian’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, located at 2010 Oak Street. Mr. Jones, 62, left the area in 1978 and moved back to Melbourne Beach in 2020....
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

Three Orlando eateries secured slots on Yelp's recently-published list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest." The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando

When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
Sara Irshad

Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach

Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next

The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy