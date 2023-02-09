Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete Ghost Of Our Love Side Quest
Though SVG's review found "Hogwarts Legacy" underwhelming, especially considering the continued controversy surrounding the "Harry Potter" universe's creator's virulent transphobia (among other issues), the game still has the attention of "Harry Potter" fans eager to explore yet another iteration of their beloved wizarding world. Offering about 35 hours of playtime, the open-world RPG is chock-full of quests, both optional and mandatory, including the intriguing Ghost of Our Love side quest. Though it may not be required to progress in "Hogwarts Legacy," the Ghost of Our Love side quest is definitely worth the extra effort given the prizes it produces.
Where To Find The Platinum Watch In Persona 3 Portable
While some "Persona" fans are waiting for "Persona 6," others are busy trying to take on the third game in the series. "Persona 3 Portable," which is slightly different from "Persona 3 FES," came to Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC in 2023, bringing the game to modern consoles. Now, players get to do things like work on Elizabeth's quests all over again.
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
Team Fortress 3: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
"Team Fortress 2" launched all the way back in 2007, making it older than some fans enjoying it today. Despite its age, the competitive shooter is still going strong, with a consistent player base and no sign of its popularity waning. Naturally, this raises questions about the possibility of a sequel.
Team Fortress 2 Is Getting Its Biggest Update In Years
"Team Fortress 2" continues to stay active since its 2007 release, with fans and critics agreeing that the multiplayer first-person shooter is a truly spectacular title (via Metacritic). Though the game is updated regularly, it's about to see a change no one expected. In a blog post, the "Team Fortress 2" team announced the news about what's on the way – and it's bigger than anything the game has seen in some time. As the "Team Fortress 2" team wrote to fans in the announcement blog post, "the last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we're planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!"
Hogwarts Legacy: Why You Should Complete Merlin Trials
Despite the controversy, "Hogwarts Legacy" is a big game with lots to see and do. It can take upwards of 35 hours to beat it and closer to 50 for those completing all the side content (per HowLongToBeat). Given the large world and sheer amount of stuff to do, it can be easy for an aspiring witch or wizard to overlook something. One activity that players definitely shouldn't skip, however, is the Merlin Trials.
How To Get Venomous Tentacula In Hogwarts Legacy
The Venomous Tentacula in "Hogwarts Legacy" is a potion ingredient, weapon, and pet all in one – certainly not the kind of plant one comes across every day. That's what makes obtaining it so worthwhile and exciting, not to mention the fact that it's key to game progression. Players...
Dark Type Weaknesses & Resistances In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" wowed critics with its open world and variety of features, including highly anticipated legendaries. Like all Pokémon games, however, it can potentially overwhelm newcomers with all the things there are to do and all the mechanics they need to keep straight. In particular, understanding types and how they affect performance in battle is of vital importance for Pokémon trainers. For those wondering how to make use of, or counter, Dark type Pokémon by taking advantage of their weaknesses and resistances, this guide is for you.
Is Wild Hearts Cross-Platform?
The highly-praised "Monster Hunter Rise" may now be available on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but it isn't alone in offering enormous, monster fighting competition to players. Koei Tecmo's "Wild Hearts" is throwing its hat in the ring. "Wild Hearts" will allow players to team up with friends online in order to take down colossal beasts known as Kemono.
Does Pikmin 4 Have Multiplayer Support?
Nintendo confirmed "Pikmin 4 is still coming out during its February 2023 Direct. The trailer treated fans to their first look at the new Ice Pikmin capable of freezing surfaces and enemies, characters like a canine companion, Oatchi, and the fresh team of astronauts that includes the protagonist. Despite all the information that the company dropped, fans still had questions. One of these questions concerned multiplayer, which the publisher has yet to explain in a trailer, blog, or other promotional materials.
Fortnite: How To Get The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia Skin
When Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" started, there were plenty of things for fans to get excited about. A new map to explore and battle upon, shockwave hammers, and, naturally, a brand new Battle Pass that featured a bevy of goodies. One of the Battle Pass crossover skins introduced back in this season's gameplay reveal trailer was none other than everyone's favorite Witcher: Geralt of Rivia himself.
The GTA Game That Takes The Shortest Time To Beat
The "Grand Theft Auto" series has thrilled fans and sparked controversy over the things it has let players do since the '90s. Over the years, Rockstar has created some massive worlds to explore and colorful characters to meet. The franchise has earned a reputation for the sheer size of its games which can eat up dozens of hours of playtime. Of course, not every entry has reached such heights.
The Chaotic Skyrim Mod Inspired By Super Mario 64
"Skyrim" has a thriving modding community, especially considering the game was initially released in 2011. As a result, fans have had plenty of time to come up with the best, most wholesome, and sometimes chaotic mods to occasionally completely change the game. Of course, for every bizarre modding fixation about the cabbages that appear in-game, there are those looking to add something different to the longstanding RPG. In fact, there's even one such mod inspired by a ROM hack of "Super Mario 64."
Original Metroid Prime Devs Outraged By Remaster's Missing Credits
Fans of "Metroid Prime" — which was released on the GameCube way back in 2002 — have been begging for a remaster for years. And on Feb. 8, fans were granted that wish when Nintendo announced the digital release of a remaster for "Metroid Prime" for the Nintendo Switch seemingly out of the blue. However, this impromptu release of a Nintendo classic hasn't been without its controversy.
The Rarest Mount In Final Fantasy 14
"Final Fantasy 14" players have long joked that "fashion" is the MMO's "true endgame," and rightfully so. The title has so many different weapon, armor, and mount skins that it can be overwhelming at first glance. And because gamers have the ability to Glamour their equipment, they can always look how they want. Players sometimes cosplay as their favorite anime characters or mix and match different sets to their liking. Patch 6.3 brought even more customization options to "Final Fantasy 14."
The Pokémon Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
One important measure of a game's value is how long it takes to complete. Sure, quality is important. There's no doubt of that. But if a quality game only takes five to ten hours to beat, gamers are going to feel like they didn't get the bang for their buck. Thankfully, games in the Pokémon series have always delivered sizable playthroughs, both for completionists and more casual players. But, if gamers looking to maximize their enjoyment, they might be wondering, "which Pokémon game takes the longest to beat?"
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Change Appearance And Outfits
In the record-breaking "Hogwarts Legacy," fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise have been granted access to what some critics call the most immersive and engaging experience they've ever had. Be it executing popular spells such as Levioso or flying around Hogwarts and Hogsmeade on a broomstick, the game offers fans of the franchise almost anything they could ask of the Wizarding World. However, players' options while playing "Hogwarts Legacy" aren't only limited to the big iconic actions — they also have options to modify their appearance throughout the experience.
Every Day One Game Boy Advance Game On Nintendo Switch (And One We Really Miss)
Nintendo is famously against third-party emulation. Many gamers have criticized this stance, as it can sometimes be hard to snag classic games for older systems, and there are many games that haven't seen a glossy reissue. Thankfully, Nintendo has brought back some of its classic games to modern hardware via the Nintendo Switch Online service and its Expansion Packs. For example, recently, gamers were treated to "GoldenEye 007" on the Switch, even though the quality of the port was questionable.
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Open Eye Chests
Despite the controversy, "Hogwarts Legacy" is still breaking records and critics have said the overall experience is a solid one — though SVG's Sam Watanuki may disagree. For all those who are jumping into the wizarding world, there are plenty of secrets to find, and one of the game's earliest are the large eye chests scattered around Hogwarts castle.
Two Classic Final Fantasy Game Boy Games Started Out As Entries In Two Other Franchises
The "Final Fantasy" franchise is a lot bigger than some people might think. Outside the already staggering 15 mainline entries, (with "Final Fantasy 16" slated to come out later this year), there are dozens of sequels, spin-offs, remasters, remakes, and other side games that all bear the "Final Fantasy" name. These have spanned numerous systems, but there is an especially large number of these that were developed for handheld consoles.
