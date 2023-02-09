Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO