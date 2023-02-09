Read full article on original website
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
sitelinesb.com
Gala Brings Style and Buzz to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene
Anyone opening a restaurant will invariably be asked what kind of restaurant it will be—indeed, while I was interviewing Tara Penke at Gala, several folks wandered in with that very question. Penke has been struggling with how to answer, however: Gala isn’t a Spanish restaurant, per se, despite the fact that she and her husband, chef Jaime Riesco, spent nearly two decades in Barcelona and have a restaurant there. And it’s not Chilean, even though Riesco was born in Santiago. What it is, at least in my view, is the kind of restaurant you see more in big cities—a place where the chef-owners cook the food they love, whatever its inspiration may be. “Jaime is a one-man show in the kitchen for now, and I handle the front of house,” says Penke. “We’re a true mom-and-pop.”
travellens.co
15 Things to Do with Kids in Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County is a place where you can do countless activities with the whole family. Its vast and free landscape has always been an attractive prospect for its earliest settlers, and that hasn’t changed in the centuries since the first settlements were built. The city...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ventura Style Valentine’s Day
While Santa Barbara’s dining options are tried and treasured, it’s fun to expand your palate beyond our beloved haunts — and Valentine’s Day just might be the perfect time to get slightly out of town. Whether it’s taking your partner out for a new experience or just looking for a little me-time with a solo meal, Ventura is the perfect destination to enjoy a delicious date, whatever that means to you. So take a jaunt down the sunset-soaked 101 and dive into one of these lovely little spots in the “City of Good Fortune.”
thediscoveriesof.com
The Best Things to do in Santa Barbara: 19 Amazing Attractions
Discover the best things to do in Santa Barbara with this handy guide. Add these activities to your Santa Barbara itinerary. I’m expecting everybody’s hands to be firmly in the air, BTW. So, my question is: Why on earth haven’t you got yourself down to Santa Barbara yet?...
Noozhawk
Celebrate Mother Nature During Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park
Santa Barbara’s Earth Day celebration will return to Alameda Park, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, following a three-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. Presented by the Community Environmental Council (CEC), the 2023 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is co-produced with...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Presents Pianist Conor Hanick
Pianist Conor Hanick will make his solo recital debut for the Santa Ynez Valley (SYV) Concert Series, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “It is our distinct pleasure to welcome Conor Hanick to the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series,” said Robert...
dailyovation.com
Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner Hosted by Hitching Post 2, Benefiting Santa Barbara Charities
Hitching Post 2 Hosts Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner, Benefiting Santa Barbara Charities. Winemakers, Chefs, Vineyard Owners and Friends Gather to Honor the Legacy of Santa Barbara County Wines First Ambassador Raising $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. On February 4, 2023, Jami and...
Noozhawk
UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Ballet Preljocaj’s ‘Swan Lake’
UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) will host Preljocaj’s “Swan Lake,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre. France’s contemporary dance superstar Angelin Preljocaj combines Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece with new arrangements, reinventing the timeless tale of love, betrayal, seduction and remorse into a modern ecological tragedy.
First responders respond to film festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-First responders came to the rescue of a film festival fan on Saturday night. Firefighters and an ambulance arrived moments after Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis walked onto the red carpet at the Arlington Theater. Some people thought a fan had fainted, but it it appears a woman near the front of the The post First responders respond to film festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
Noozhawk
6 Low-Income Condos Planned by Habitat for Humanity Near Santa Barbara Junior High
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is looking to build six condominiums for low-income individuals to be able to afford home ownership in Santa Barbara. Proposed for two parcels at 710 and 712 E. Cota St. across from Santa Barbara Junior High School, the project includes two three-unit condominiums, one on each address.
Noozhawk
Give a Gift From the Heart With Blood Donation on Valentine’s Day
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to help meet the critical patient need for blood donations. Those who donate blood in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card redeemable by email. Blood drives are taking place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, with donors giving the ultimate...
sitelinesb.com
Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop
••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Dr. Mario Garcia on Mexican American Civil Rights, Retirement, UCSB Symposium
Mexican Americans were not allowed to swim on Carpinteria Beach at Linden Avenue all the way up into the 1950s, according to UCSB historian Dr. Mario Garcia. Garcia, one of the founders of the Chicano Studies department at UCSB, shared some local history of the Mexican American civil rights movement, in a podcast interview with Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Noozhawk
Film Festival Women’s Panel Describes Motivation, Change and Inspiration
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival Women’s Panel took place at the historic Arlington Theatre on Saturday afternoon. The session featured Anne Alvergue, director of The Martha Mitchell Effect; Ruth Carter, costume designer on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hannah Minghella, producer on The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse; Domee Shi, director of Turning Red; Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, sound editor on Avatar: The Way of Water; and Mary Zophres, costume designer on Babylon.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023
Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes capybara pups
The Santa Barbara zoo welcomed two newest additions to the capybara family Friday morning as part of a Species Survival Plan. The post Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes capybara pups appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County flush with water for short-term supply
Santa Barbara County has received almost double its average rainfall for the water year to date and exceeded is average for the water year as a whole, bringing all but one of the county’s major reservoirs to near capacity. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the county as a whole...
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College wrestler found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
The Ventura County Sheriff’s office located the body of a Moorpark College student who had been declared missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body to be that of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old Moorpark College wrestling student who had left for the Wendy Potrero Trailhead on Saturday, Jan. 28.
