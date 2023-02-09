ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices continue to slide, now at $3.47

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.47 per gallon, down 3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g, according to GasBuddy. Vermont prices are up 9 cents/g from a month ago and are 6 cents/g lower than a year ago. The lowest prices in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.15/g) and the highest prices are in Burlington, Fairlee and Huntington ($3.69/g).
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

57 businesses named as Best Places to Work in Vermont 2023

VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the top 57 Best Places to Work in Vermont 2023. The awards program was created in 2006 and is presented in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council, (VTSHRM) and the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development and Workforce Research Group.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Working Lands Enterprise Initiative celebrates 10 years

Newest impact report highlights successes and investment in rural communities and economy. Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets In 2012, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 142(link is external), creating the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, and the structure for investment of state dollars into agricultural and forestry-based businesses. Over the last 10 years, farm, and forest businesses from all 14 Vermont counties have accessed $13.6 million from the Working Lands Enterprise Fund (WLEF) and leveraged $22.5 million in matching funds. With growth supported by WLEF grants these farm and forest businesses have generated tens of millions in new economic activity, helped strengthen local supply chains, and invested in the future of Vermont’s working lands.
VERMONT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Champlain Centre | Shopping mall in New York State

Champlain Centre North is a shopping mall in Plattsburgh, New York. Opened in 1987, the mall features JCPenney, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Old Navy, Five Below, and a Regal Entertainment Group-owned movie theater. Before the mall opened, The Pyramid Companies had operated another...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
The Center Square

Vermont directing federal funds to mobile home communities, homeowners

(The Center Square) – Financial assistance is coming to manufactured home communities in Vermont. The Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said, is being launched in an effort to provide $4 million in financial assistance to mobile home parks, along with current and future manufactured homeowners. Funding for the program, which will be run by the Department of Housing and Community Development, stems from Vermont’s share...
VERMONT STATE
Edy Zoo

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments

Several Vermont sheriff departments have come under scrutiny in the past year after drastic turnover, allegations of misconduct or unusual financial activity. Two sheriffs — one former, one recently sworn in — face criminal charges. The Legislature is considering a constitutional amendment to increase oversight. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments .
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Whiff: If New Hampshire Towns Had Official Aromas, What Would Yours Be?

Smell is arguably the most powerful sense of all five senses. A certain smell can transport you back to a certain place and time. For example, every time I take a whiff of anything "Cucumber Melon" scented, I am immediately 14 years old at Bath & Bodyworks, drenching my shirt in body spray in case I ran into my crush at the Searstown Mall. And don't forget the roll on body glitter. If you know, you know.
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

McClaughry: Exterminating parental choice

By John McClaughry Vermont’s long history of parental choice in education will come to a crashing end in 2028 if a bill designed and backed by the “Educational Equity Alliance” makes it through the legislature. What was informally known around Montpelier as “the Public Education Blob” has...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
WCAX

Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer if the state’s bottle bill expands to include more products. Some involved in the recycling process say wine bottle redemption would help them. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District...

Comments / 0

Community Policy