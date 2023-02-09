Newest impact report highlights successes and investment in rural communities and economy. Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets In 2012, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 142(link is external), creating the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, and the structure for investment of state dollars into agricultural and forestry-based businesses. Over the last 10 years, farm, and forest businesses from all 14 Vermont counties have accessed $13.6 million from the Working Lands Enterprise Fund (WLEF) and leveraged $22.5 million in matching funds. With growth supported by WLEF grants these farm and forest businesses have generated tens of millions in new economic activity, helped strengthen local supply chains, and invested in the future of Vermont’s working lands.

VERMONT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO