Gasoline prices continue to slide, now at $3.47
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.47 per gallon, down 3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g, according to GasBuddy. Vermont prices are up 9 cents/g from a month ago and are 6 cents/g lower than a year ago. The lowest prices in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.15/g) and the highest prices are in Burlington, Fairlee and Huntington ($3.69/g).
57 businesses named as Best Places to Work in Vermont 2023
VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the top 57 Best Places to Work in Vermont 2023. The awards program was created in 2006 and is presented in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council, (VTSHRM) and the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development and Workforce Research Group.
Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S.
We need more nurses, teachers, doctors and engineers, as well as skilled trades workers, among others, and thankfully we have seen a bit of an influx of new Vermonters. That said, nobody is moving to Vermont to pay more taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S. .
Working Lands Enterprise Initiative celebrates 10 years
Newest impact report highlights successes and investment in rural communities and economy. Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets In 2012, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 142(link is external), creating the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, and the structure for investment of state dollars into agricultural and forestry-based businesses. Over the last 10 years, farm, and forest businesses from all 14 Vermont counties have accessed $13.6 million from the Working Lands Enterprise Fund (WLEF) and leveraged $22.5 million in matching funds. With growth supported by WLEF grants these farm and forest businesses have generated tens of millions in new economic activity, helped strengthen local supply chains, and invested in the future of Vermont’s working lands.
How gun commerce has changed in New Hampshire since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in New Hampshire since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Champlain Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
Champlain Centre North is a shopping mall in Plattsburgh, New York. Opened in 1987, the mall features JCPenney, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Old Navy, Five Below, and a Regal Entertainment Group-owned movie theater. Before the mall opened, The Pyramid Companies had operated another...
Vermont directing federal funds to mobile home communities, homeowners
(The Center Square) – Financial assistance is coming to manufactured home communities in Vermont. The Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said, is being launched in an effort to provide $4 million in financial assistance to mobile home parks, along with current and future manufactured homeowners. Funding for the program, which will be run by the Department of Housing and Community Development, stems from Vermont’s share...
Kimberly Cheney: Why the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority hasn’t worked
In my opinion, the voters should not agree to allow Central Vermont Public Safety Authority to be dissolved and the cities should not be allowed to withdraw. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kimberly Cheney: Why the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority hasn’t worked.
Vermont initiative awards over $12 million to improve water systems in manufactured home communities
The principle behind the Healthy Homes Initiative is that improving water systems will not only help residents of these communities, but also improve the nearby environment. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont initiative awards over $12 million to improve water systems in manufactured home communities.
Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all
MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
Onecare Vermont rolls out six new waivers to cut red tape, free up hospital beds and improve Vermonters’ healthcare
Colchester, Vt., - OneCare Vermont announced today that they will be granting six new waivers to their health care provider partners to alleviate Vermont’s strained hospital system and improve healthcare for Vermonters in 2023. As an Accountable Care Organization, under the All-Payer Model, OneCare has the unique ability to...
The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments
Several Vermont sheriff departments have come under scrutiny in the past year after drastic turnover, allegations of misconduct or unusual financial activity. Two sheriffs — one former, one recently sworn in — face criminal charges. The Legislature is considering a constitutional amendment to increase oversight. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments .
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Take a Whiff: If New Hampshire Towns Had Official Aromas, What Would Yours Be?
Smell is arguably the most powerful sense of all five senses. A certain smell can transport you back to a certain place and time. For example, every time I take a whiff of anything "Cucumber Melon" scented, I am immediately 14 years old at Bath & Bodyworks, drenching my shirt in body spray in case I ran into my crush at the Searstown Mall. And don't forget the roll on body glitter. If you know, you know.
McClaughry: Exterminating parental choice
By John McClaughry Vermont’s long history of parental choice in education will come to a crashing end in 2028 if a bill designed and backed by the “Educational Equity Alliance” makes it through the legislature. What was informally known around Montpelier as “the Public Education Blob” has...
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
Multiple thin ice deaths prompt response from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department
Following the death of a fisherman on Thursday and two more deaths on Sunday morning due to thin ice in Grand Isle, the commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released a statement. Commissioner Christopher Herrick deemed Lake Champlain ice conditions unsafe for recreation, saying the following.
Burlington files for state approval of district energy project at McNeil plant
The University of Vermont, the UVM Medical Center and the Intervale Center would be served with heat from the wood-fired power plant. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington files for state approval of district energy project at McNeil plant.
Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer if the state’s bottle bill expands to include more products. Some involved in the recycling process say wine bottle redemption would help them. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District...
