Joseph Michael Ward was born September 1, 1982, in Arlington Virginia to Christopher and Kimberly (Davis) Ward. As soon as Joe was big enough, he would go saltwater fishing on the boat with his Grandpa Norman, and the boat's owner, Bruce Porter. Joe didn't fish, or even like eating fish, but he got to drive the boat and Grandpa and Bruce both got to fish. It was perfect! Joe also spent much time with his Grandpa Ralph washing cars and working in the yard. Joe's Great Grandma Ward taught him to love Jesus. Joe's Grammie Grace spoiled him with new shoes since he grew out of them so fast. Joe was the Goalie his one season of youth soccer. His Dad coached the team cause no one else would, maybe that's why they were not very good. When Joe was ten, he met his stepmom Deb. She gave him direction, stability, care, and love that he never had before. His sister Christine was the "Drill Seargent" who, so gruff on the outside, loved him very much. During the summers, Joe had his own lawn service called "Joe's Mowing and More" with several loyal regular customers, and in the winter, on snow days, he had several clients whom he shoveled driveways and sidewalks for. Joe attended school in Prince William, Fairfax, and Loudon counties in Virginia. Joe attended "Lefty" Driesell's Basketball Camp at James Madison University, and NFL Hall of Fame member Art Monk's Football Camp. Joe played Freshman, JV, and Varsity football for the Park View High School Patriots. Joe's Junior and Senior season, the team was runner up to the state champions. In the off-season Joe competed in the shot put for Park View's track and field team and was the equipment manager for the girls Gymnastics team. Joe was the most outstanding student of the horticulture program his senior year at the Vocational Tech program in Loudoun County, and a member of the FFA there. After graduating, Joe worked on the grounds crew at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town WV, worked in the maintenance dept. of a grocery store, then learned to cut meat there, sold premium food products on a set route, worked on a commercial construction crew pouring concrete, worked on an industrial cleaning crew servicing tanks and removing asbestos, until he found his way to Fairbury....

ARLINGTON, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO