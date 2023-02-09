Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Report: head-to-head collision on Highway 50 near Syracuse
SYRACUSE- Otoe County officials say a KanEquip driver from Oklahoma swerved away from a SUV that entered his lane on Highway 50 near Syracuse Monday morning, but could not avoid a head-to-head collision. An accident report says 20-year-old Emily Morefeld of Overland Park, Kan., crossed the centerline and rumble bars...
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Finish Weekend with 2-0 Shutout Over Virginia
Courtney Wallace recorded her third shutout of the weekend as the Nebraska softball team (4-1) finished the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Virginia (4-1). It was Mya Felder on offense that proved to be the difference maker as the senior smashed a two-run home run in the fourth inning to mark the only runs of the game.
News Channel Nebraska
John M. Denner
John M. Denner, age 72 of Fairbury, formerly of Wymore passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on February 23, 1950 in Eureka, Kansas to William “Bill” and Meredith (Robinson) Denner. He graduated from Eureka High School. On April 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Jacquin “Jacki” McVey. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve for 6 years. John worked as a technical director for several cable companies throughout the area for many years. He was a past member of the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department and past president of Wymore Little League. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, coaching his sons’ sports teams, going to the casinos, bowling, and attending the races at Beatrice Speedway. But most of all, John loved his grandchildren and attending all their activities.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: Omaha's Largest Snowstorm
The Omaha metro is no stranger to winter storms, but snowstorms over 1' is not common. Since record-keeping began in 1871, only 6 snowstorms have produced over 1' of snow within 24-hours. Despite the low number, one snowstorm still managed to blow the others out of the water, February 11, 1965.
News Channel Nebraska
Joseph M. Ward
Joseph Michael Ward was born September 1, 1982, in Arlington Virginia to Christopher and Kimberly (Davis) Ward. As soon as Joe was big enough, he would go saltwater fishing on the boat with his Grandpa Norman, and the boat's owner, Bruce Porter. Joe didn't fish, or even like eating fish, but he got to drive the boat and Grandpa and Bruce both got to fish. It was perfect! Joe also spent much time with his Grandpa Ralph washing cars and working in the yard. Joe's Great Grandma Ward taught him to love Jesus. Joe's Grammie Grace spoiled him with new shoes since he grew out of them so fast. Joe was the Goalie his one season of youth soccer. His Dad coached the team cause no one else would, maybe that's why they were not very good. When Joe was ten, he met his stepmom Deb. She gave him direction, stability, care, and love that he never had before. His sister Christine was the "Drill Seargent" who, so gruff on the outside, loved him very much. During the summers, Joe had his own lawn service called "Joe's Mowing and More" with several loyal regular customers, and in the winter, on snow days, he had several clients whom he shoveled driveways and sidewalks for. Joe attended school in Prince William, Fairfax, and Loudon counties in Virginia. Joe attended "Lefty" Driesell's Basketball Camp at James Madison University, and NFL Hall of Fame member Art Monk's Football Camp. Joe played Freshman, JV, and Varsity football for the Park View High School Patriots. Joe's Junior and Senior season, the team was runner up to the state champions. In the off-season Joe competed in the shot put for Park View's track and field team and was the equipment manager for the girls Gymnastics team. Joe was the most outstanding student of the horticulture program his senior year at the Vocational Tech program in Loudoun County, and a member of the FFA there. After graduating, Joe worked on the grounds crew at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town WV, worked in the maintenance dept. of a grocery store, then learned to cut meat there, sold premium food products on a set route, worked on a commercial construction crew pouring concrete, worked on an industrial cleaning crew servicing tanks and removing asbestos, until he found his way to Fairbury....
WOWT
Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to help food truck drivers
Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people. A new bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature would aim to help missing indigenous people. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 13 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Ralph L. Lantz Jr.
Ralph L. Lantz, Jr., 81, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1941, in Irvine, Kansas. Ralph graduated from Barnes High School in 1960 and then served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Navy Reserve and National Guard for 10 years. Ralph married Patty M. Meyer on June 18, 1967 at Hanover, Kansas. The moved to Beatrice in 1972 and he worked as a Stationary Engineer for the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 32 years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Patch and Powder Club, American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice, and Christ Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, deer hunting and woodworking, and tinkering in his garage.
News Channel Nebraska
The plan from day one: stadium plan keeps club development on schedule
OMAHA, Neb. -- In its short lifespan, Union Omaha has already survived a global pandemic, and won a USL League One championship. Now, the club is outlining their next move to continue development, a plan that would provide Union Omaha with their very own downtown soccer specific stadium. Union Omaha...
WOWT
British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation. The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
WOWT
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating Washington County in-custody death
ARLINGTON, Neb. -- Authorities reported an in custody death that happened on Friday in Arlington. The Nebraska State Patrol said they are investigating an incident in which a 38-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, after the Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call in Arlington. NSP said...
Daily Nebraskan
Foul and turnover trouble leads Nebraska women’s basketball to close loss at No. 12 Michigan
The last time Nebraska went toe-to-toe with Michigan, back in December, the former struggled to start and finish, leading to a brutal 76-59 defeat. This time around, the Huskers managed to give the No. 12 Wolverines a fight. But like its last fight with Michigan, Nebraska failed to come out on top, falling 80-75.
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
News Channel Nebraska
Gerald A. Thoms, 90, Nebr. City
Gerald Allen Thoms was born April 20, 1932 near Elmwood, NE; the son of Carl and Rosa (Meyer) Thoms. He attended Elmwood High School where he played basketball and graduated with the class of 1949. Gerald was united in marriage to Donna Rae Callaway on April 25, 1953 at St....
norfolkneradio.com
NE Chamber welcomes seventeen new members, board chair
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber welcomed seventeen new members to their Board of Directors as well as a new chair during their annual meeting last week, with a five members having ties to Northeast Nebraska. Chamber President Bryan Slone says he is grateful for the new members in volunteering their...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton men’s basketball beats UConn, 56-53
OMAHA, Neb. -- Led by a stifling defense and 17 points from sophomore Trey Alexander, the No. 23 Creighton men's basketball team defended its home court with a 56-53 win over No. 21 Connecticut on Saturday, Feb. 11. Creighton's eighth straight victory lifts the Bluejays to 17-8 on the season...
