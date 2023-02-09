This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!

5 DAYS AGO