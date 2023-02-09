Read full article on original website
Google releases Chrome 110, parts ways with Windows 7
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 7 was initially released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009, and is no longer officially supported by Microsoft. And now, one of the most popular operating systems for PC is losing support from yet another extremely popular application - Google Chrome.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. Maybe you're preparing to wipe your old phone to trade it in for a new Samsung Galaxy or just want to look at your photos on a big screen instead of the little black slab in your hand. No problem. You can transfer your photos to your Windows computer in a few different ways.
Android Authority
How to clear Google Play Store cache and data
Clearing the Play Store cache and data is the same as any other Android app. The Google Play Store is the heart and soul of Android devices. It’s where you get apps and games, and apps and games define your experience. However, sometimes the Play Store likes to act up. Deleting the app’s cache and data is a common troubleshooting step in these types of instances. We’ll show you how to clear Google Play Store cache and data.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways elementary OS Improves Accessibility on Linux
On paper, elementary OS 7 was not a substantial release. The developers didn't drastically overhaul the desktop or introduce game-changing new features. In many ways, elementary OS 7 was about refinement.
makeuseof.com
How to Restore SteamOS on the Steam Deck Using Valve’s Recovery Image
Valve hasn't locked down the Steam Deck, so you're free to modify it however you wish. That also means you're free to break things. What do you do if the situation goes sideways?
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Android Authority
How to install Android 14 on your phone right now
This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Open the Ease of Access Center on Windows
The Ease of Access Center comprises various settings that can make your Windows computer easier to use. For example, this tool allows you to adjust your screen's brightness, change the sizes of your apps, personalize your desktop, and more.
makeuseof.com
A Detailed Guide to BitLocker for Windows 11 Users
The information your computer device holds today is more important than the actual device itself, so it is essential to keep it safe from unauthorized access. While there are several third-party apps that help you achieve this, Windows comes with its own built-in encryption tool, BitLocker.
makeuseof.com
How to Zip or Unzip Files Using the Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell
Are you running out of space on your Windows PC? The best thing you can do to free up some space is to compress big files through zipping. There are plenty of third-party tools that can come in handy in this situation.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED" Error in Chrome for Windows
While Chrome is known for its reliability, it is not as error-free as you might expect. Occasionally, Google Chrome may trouble you when it fails to load websites and displays errors such as "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED."
makeuseof.com
6 Amazing ChatGPT Chrome Extensions for Better AI Prompts and Answers in Browsers
ChatGPT is wowing the world with its uncanny ability to help users answer different types of queries in succinct responses. Plus, ChatGPT has myriad other uses, from writing professional emails and resumes to generating code or spreadsheet formulas. These amazing browser extensions augment ChatGPT's abilities to make the AI responses and prompts better than ever.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Missing Battery Time Estimate in Windows 11
Keeping track of how much charge remains in your laptop battery is easy. By default, hovering over the battery icon in the System Tray displays an estimate of battery time remaining, along with a percentage. Occasionally, the time estimate goes missing, leaving you to work out how much usage time you have left by percentage alone.
The Windows Club
Fix LAPRXY.DLL missing or not found error on Windows PC
Some Windows users have reported that when they try to open certain applications installed on their PC, they get one of the instances of the LAPRXY.DLL missing or not found errors. In some cases, this issue is encountered when users attempt to re-register the DLL file for development purposes. This post provides solutions to help affected PC users fix the error.
Phone Arena
Serious bug shows why only developers should install Android 14 DP1
As we told you the other day, Google has started walking down the path that leads to the release of Android 14 by dropping Android 14 Developer Preview 1. While the Beta releases aren't for everyone because they are unstable, you shouldn't even consider installing the Developer Previews unless you are an Android Developer. That's because many features are apt to be down or not working right when running the Developer Preview or early Beta releases.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Google Fi Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a New User in Raspberry Pi OS
Older versions of Raspberry Pi OS used to have standard user credentials by default. Although the newer version asks you to create a custom username and password during installation, you may need to create more users down the road to meet additional requirements.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Delete Cookies in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge
Cookies are browsing data sent by websites for your browser to store. Such data is kept for saving site browsing preferences, login details, and ad-targeting purposes. Tracking cookies are the ones for which the EU has established cookie-permission website legislation. However, tracking cookies remain less regulated in the USA.
