Snoop Dogg Won Best Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Before The Game Even Started
President Snoop Dogg? Now that sounds like a winning ticket. Before the first touchdown was even scored, Snoop Dogg was already a winner in Skechers' Super Bowl commercial. Skechers uploaded the full clip on its YouTube page ahead of the game, to rave reviews. Fresh off his private jet to perform on stage, we see him as a paperboy, dog groomer, football coach, and even the president, sitting in the Oval Office. And Snoop Dogg does it all while wearing a fresh pair of Skechers.
Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' Order In The 2023 Super Bowl Ad Is A Classic Favorite
We all knew Ben Affleck would pose as a Dunkin' employee for a Super Bowl 2023 ad. It's been the worst-kept sports-slash-celebrity secret of the pre-game season, with clips, leaks, and surmisals galore. Fortunately, the hype delivered. In the high-profile advertisement, which aired during the first commercial break of the big game, Affleck took a low-profile approach, dressing like an average fast-food worker and interacting with unsuspecting fans. All with that unmistakable Boston accent you either love or hate. We love it! And so does his wife, Jennifer Lopez, apparently.
Ben Affleck's Long Love Of Dunkin Explained
One place you probably never expected to see Ben Affleck is part of the drive-thru crew at Dunkin' Donuts. One of the first Super Bowl ads featured the actor serving surprised customers, including his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Dunkin' Donuts Twitter account posted, "They say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts," followed by, "we did it Ben, we did it."
Is Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg Tattoo Actually Real?
Martha Stewart is usually known for being America's original sweet-as-pie Food Network queen, but her reputation has gotten a makeover after the culinary expert first met rap star Snoop Dogg on the set of her hit cooking show back in 2008. Since then, the unlikely pair have become fast friends and have even starred in their own hit show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."
Gordon Ramsay's 2023 Super Bowl Appearance Was Just One Big Ad
As the Super Bowl isn't just a football game but an Event with a capital "E," it brings out the celebs in droves. Super Bowl LVII was no exception. One famous face, though, seemed to appear on camera every time they panned the crowd – why did we see so much of Gordon Ramsay? Was he the biggest star in attendance? No, not really. Other big names at the big game included Jay-Z, Adele, Cara Delevingne, and even Paul McCartney, and we'd say a former Beatle trumps a celebrity chef any day.
The Most 'Shocking' Thing About Hell's Kitchen For Winner Alex Belew - Exclusive
"Hell's Kitchen" Season 21 champion Alex Belew thought he knew what "Hell's Kitchen" was all about. He'd watched enough of it before being cast on Season 21. He'd studied, for example, Gordon Ramsay's reactions to disaster so that when his team got kicked out of the kitchen, he already knew what his options were. "I stood there in the hallway, contemplating," Belew reflected in an interview with Mashed from early in the season. "Do I go back in there and say, 'Can I please finish this ticket?' That would've gone one of two ways. 'Good man. I appreciate you trying,' or 'Get the f*** out.' I didn't want that to happen so I turned around and walked away. It was heartbreaking."
Why The Voice In Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Sounds So Familiar
Almost as highly anticipated as the actual Super Bowl game are the high-budget Super Bowl commercials. Every year, fans look forward to the star-studded ads that range from hilarious to inspirational to nostalgic. Most of those celebrities who star in these Super Bowl ads are all too happy have their...
Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Dancers All Looked Like Marshmallows
Did you make a run for the bathroom as soon as the Super Bowl halftime show started? If so, you're not alone. The Great American Super Flush is, in fact, an annual event that wastewater treatment professionals say is no urban legend, per The University of Arizona. Well, when you've got to go, you've got to go, and all of that beer or soda you consumed during the first two-quarters of the game undoubtedly couldn't wait. Still, you're probably wondering if you missed anything while you were otherwise occupied, and we're here to fill you in.
Everyone Online Is Already Dunking On Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink
If you thought getting your hands on KSI and Logan Paul's new energy drink Prime was hard enough since they are always sold out on the official Prime website, try purchasing their energy drink now. While some Redditors thought the craze around Prime drinks would die down and "be forgotten soon," it seems like the star YouTubers are pretty serious about making it the next big sports drink brand as they brought out the big guns and introduced Prime energy drink with a Super Bowl commercial.
Machine Gun Kelly's Coffee Shop Is Being Compared To Starbucks
While it's pretty common for famous celebrity chefs to open their own restaurants, it's also becoming more and more popular for celebrities, in general, to venture into the food scene. Most of us know that Hell's Kitchen is a restaurant opened by chef Gordon Ramsay, and chef Bobby Flay owns Amalfi and Bobby's Burgers. Nowadays, the list of celebrities that own restaurants is huge, but a few examples are The 40/40 Club, which is owned by rapper Jay-Z; Laughing Man Coffee, which is owned by actor Hugh Jackman; and Joanne Trattoria, which is owned by singer Lady Gaga and her parents, per Insider. Additionally, sports star Peyton Manning owns Saloon 16, musician Jon Bon Jovi owns Soul Kitchen, and Danny Trejo owns Trejo's Tacos (via People).
Diddy's Booze During The Uber Super Bowl 2023 Ad Would Seriously Put A Dent In Your Savings
Multi-hyphenate star and media mogul Diddy is no stranger to the finer things of life. He spent the '90s with iconic videos like "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," putting the joy of excess wealth on full display. With Diddy's reported $1 billion net worth, everything he does can be expected...
Gordon Ramsay Made His 2023 Super Bowl Pick Clear
Gordon Ramsay is a chef that needs no introduction. He's known for his fiery temper, impeccable cooking skills, and of course, his love for football. But what does the Hell's Kitchen chef, known for his love of food, have to do with a football game? Well, as it turns out, food and football go hand in hand for Gordon Ramsay. The chef is famous for his love of tailgating, and he's been known to whip up some incredible dishes for game days. Whether it's grilling up burgers and hot dogs or cooking up a pot of chili, Ramsay knows how to feed a crowd and keep everyone satisfied, even on game day.
Molson Coors Finally Chose Its Favorite Beer For Its Super Bowl 2023 Ad
Beer commercials during the Super Bowl are nothing new. After all, beer and football go together like ... peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, ham and brie. But Molson Coors' Super Bowl LVII ad veers from the norm. And according to Forbes, not even Molson Coors' CEO knew what brand would end up in top of the company's 30-second spot. St. Jacques Marketing was tasked with creating the ad, working in tandem with betting platform DraftKings to integrate a gambling pool into the whole process. There was apparently a $500,000 pool for fans to bet on details about the ad.
Gordon Ramsay's 10-Minute Turkey Pasta Is A Weeknight Hero
Few things are quite as intimidating as the weeknight meal, and when it's your turn to cook, it can be tempting to just throw a pizza in the oven and toss a bagged salad together. And while we certainly believe that has its place in the nightly dinner rotation, why not try something hearty, savory, and easy that you can be proud of? That's where Gordon Ramsay's 10-minute turkey pasta dish comes in handy.
Nigella Lawson's Go-To Comfort Meal Is Full Of Love
Nigella Lawson is one of the greatest, and most disarming, food celebrities. Known simply as Nigella in her native Britain, Lawson has garnered a great following from her winning combination of sensuality, fun, knowledge, and practical wisdom. As a feature piece in The Guardian put it, Lawson's approach is rooted "in pleasure: the pleasures of cooking, feeding, eating." Paradoxically, with Lawson, the food is a vehicle, rather than the end game. In Lawson-land, food is a metaphor for how to relate to life: experimenting, savoring, sharing, and doing it again.
DoorDash Celebrates Groceries And Chefs In Its Super Bowl 2023 Ad
The Super Bowl wouldn't be the same without creative ads, and safe to say, DoorDash delivered this year. The food ordering company ensured they got their multi-million dollar Super Bowl commercial slot's worth with a star-studded ad that celebrates groceries and chefs, per Statista. The commercial stars three chefs: actor...
The Tavern Style Pizza Aldi Customers Are Saying Is Drowning In Cheese
Although you can easily pick up a frozen pizza or order from a chain, there's no denying that pizza often tastes better when you buy a pie from a local restaurant. New Yorkers may have favorite pizza places in the city they'll passionately defend, and if you head over to Chicago for a visit, you might rush to get your hands on some deep dish. But despite its popularity for tourists, deep dish isn't the go-to pizza for most Chicagoans.
Pepsi's 2023 Super Bowl Ad Was Super Disappointing
A 30-second spot during Super Bowl LVII costs a whopping $7 million, up from $6.5 last year, per Statista, utilizing familiar names and voices to sell their product, like Pepsi. Since the first Super Bowl aired, Pepsi has purchased almost 100 ads, second only to Budweiser with 142, according to Wizard Pins. In 2021, Pepsi spent a record $1.96 billion on advertising, up 12% from 2020. After ten years, however, the company decided to give up its sponsorship of the Super Bowl halftime show to Apple's delight. PepsiCo Beverages North America chief marketing officer Greg Lyons noted, "It was time for us to move on from the sponsorship and direct our investments to other avenues driving deeper results like targeted digital media."
The Internet Loves Watching Grandmothers Cook
Nana, Gram, Abuela, Mamaw, Oma — whatever you like to call her, there's a universal love language that almost all grandmas are best at sharing, and it's food. Passing down Grandma's favorite desserts, traditional recipes, and time-honored cooking techniques, these maternal figures are taking the internet by storm with their authenticity and wholesomeness in the kitchen. There's just something inherently special about an unwritten family recipe that only Grandma knows the secret ingredients for, handing it off to the next generation gracefully and adorably. It's even better when you can capture these moments in video format to look back on fondly.
Mashed Staff Reviews The Best And Worst Of Super Bowl 2023 Food Commercials
Super Bowl 2023 was a furious battle of expectantly epic proportions between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, as with all competitions, one will rise victorious which the Chiefs happened to do this time. And, along with the action on the field, there's always another battle raging between plays: the competition for the best Super Bowl commercial. Some are hilarious, some are bad and some are just plain weird, like the time Naomi Campbell danced to "Thriller" with CGI lizards in the 2008 SoBe ad.
