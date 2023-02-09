ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Robyn Spelts
3d ago

I love how when Camille is the one who got fired, but Alissa looks at it as though she was going through a lot from the firing. Forget how hard it might’ve been on Camille, who was the one who actually was fired, we just need to worry about how hard Camille’s firing was on Alissa….considering it was mostly Alissa’s fault Camille was fired!

Reply(2)
2
Related
TV Fanatic

Below Deck: Captain Lee and Camille Return in Explosive Midseason Trailer

The drama on Below Deck is not slowing down. At the end of Monday's shocking new episode of the Bravo reality series, viewers were treated to a trailer showcasing the coming events. Let's just say things on the St. David are not going to be plain sailing. Instead, we should...
bravotv.com

Fraser Has a Message for Captain Sandy After Their Tense Conversation: “Fire Me”

Is the morale aboard St. David sinking fast as the crew hits troubled waters?. In the final moments of the February 6 episode of Below Deck, Captain Sandy Yawn spoke to chief stew Fraser Olender about how she felt like the interior crew members were doing “a lot of standing around chatting” in the pantry after the guests from Charter 6 ate breakfast.
People

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
bravotv.com

Here’s Why Camille Popped Up on Below Deck Again After Being Fired

Camille Lamb may have been fired from the St. David crew, but her exit from Below Deck Season 10 didn’t last long. On the January 30 episode, just a few days after Captain Sandy Yawn let her go, Camille returned to hang out with the St. David crew on their post-charter night out. In addition to meeting her deck-stew replacement, Tyler Walker, Camille got to reunite with her on-deck love, Ben Willoughby (who invited her).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!

We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
DoYouRemember?

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Starts New Weight Loss Business After Drastic 100-Lb. Drop

Janelle Brown, Kody’s ex-wife and one of the casts of the reality TV series, Sister Wives has started her personal weight loss business after achieving her weight reduction goals using Plexus products. “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same,” an insider disclosed to The U.S. Sun. “She’s half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Debuts New Facelift Ahead Of Season 17: Before & After Photos

Nothing says “new year, new me” like a cosmetic procedure! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the results of her facelift. “Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … . WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” her lengthy caption began. Later, the mom-of-three revealed that she had “three consultations” to decide to have a “mini lower face/ neck lift.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!

Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy