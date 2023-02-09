Read full article on original website
Robyn Spelts
3d ago
I love how when Camille is the one who got fired, but Alissa looks at it as though she was going through a lot from the firing. Forget how hard it might’ve been on Camille, who was the one who actually was fired, we just need to worry about how hard Camille’s firing was on Alissa….considering it was mostly Alissa’s fault Camille was fired!
Reply(2)
2
Comments / 6