ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs

Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The No. 1 U.S. city in youth homelessness

San Jose tops the list of 100 major cities with the highest number of homeless young adults per capita, highlighting a growing crisis in the region. In the heart of Silicon Valley, there are nearly 85 homeless residents who are between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents, landing San Jose in the No. 1 spot across the United States. The study, conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area, analyzed data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 100 major cities in the nation. The study was published late January.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Plaza | Shopping mall in Walnut Creek, California

Broadway Plaza is an outdoor shopping mall located in downtown Walnut Creek. The shopping center opened on October 11, 1951 and is owned and operated by Macerich. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's, and features nearly 80 stores including Crate & Barrel, flagship H&M and ZARA stores, a standalone Apple store with an adjoining outdoor plaza, an Industrious co-working space, a planned Pinstripes entertainment center and restaurant, and a planned Life Time Fitness sports club.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
climaterwc.com

Redwood City to welcome first cannabis dispensary

Redwood City will welcome its first cannabis dispensary at a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, February 11. Earlier this week Embarc Redwood City launched its soft opening and celebrated a Ribbon Cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. The shop is located at 1870 Broadway and marks the company’s seventh location statewide.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Robert J Hansen

49er gold-digging attorneys and cops

As she sat on the curb watching the police search her former San Jose home, her five-month pregnant belly pressed down on her bladder and she asked an officer if she could come inside to use the restroom. The police officer told her no. Effectively detained, she watched as police brought out sheets from the bed she and her fiancé once shared. A police officer explained the sheets were potential evidence. Another woman had accused the father of her unborn child of rape.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to. A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
James Patrick

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy