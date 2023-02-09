BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A man is dead after he was found seriously injured and lying on the ground early Sunday morning outside a Brooklyn Park home. Now police are looking into whether it was the result of self defense.Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Tessman Circle just after 3 a.m., where they found the victim. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. On Monday, he was identified as Ricardo Motrel Pates, 40. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of his death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries.Brooklyn Park police say that the 911 call was placed by a woman who said her boyfriend had choked her that morning. She said she feared she would go unconscious, and said she swung a knife at him.Police report a history of domestic violence, and that Pates has been arrested for choking the woman before.The people inside the home are cooperating with the investigation. Police said on Sunday they were not looking for any outstanding suspects.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office will decide if she should face charges.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO