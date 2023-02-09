ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen Tell Us How They Pull Off the Best Bit in Late-Night TV

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jft7W_0kiB3FIn00

“Late Night” loves its recurring comedy bits like the popular “A Closer Look” and “Day Drinking,” in which host Seth Meyers gets plastered while the sun’s still out with celebrities like Lizzo, Rihanna, and Ina Garten — but it’s hard to beat the simple genius of Meyers politely asking Fred Armisen , his buddy of 20 years, about launching his first celebrity fragrance or Armisen’s plan to come up with a competing Academy Awards show.

Unofficially referred to as “It’s Time to Ask Fred a Question,” it’s a brief improv exercise on steroids: When Armisen is on the show, serving as its occasional bandleader, Meyers asks the drummer an absurd question (“I heard you also made a bid for Twitter?”) They’re ones Armisen doesn’t know and can’t possibly anticipate: Seth comes up with the questions by himself, often at the last minute while he’s walking from his dressing room to the stage. (Armisen learned that during our interview; he thought it was a joint effort of showrunner Mike Shoemaker and Meyers.)

And from there, it’s two minutes of Armisen’s high-wire riffing, like the one for his alternative Valentine’s Day holiday . “It’s called Acquaintance Day. So, we’re just celebrating people that you know kind of well. You see them once in a while, every couple of years. Those are really important relationships. People who you don’t know their last name, just recognize their face.”

Ahead of the show, Meyers lets his studio audience know how the bit works. “They have that extra thing where they get to be extra excited because they’ve gotten tipped that he is doing what to them feels like a magic trick,” he told IndieWire. “And that makes it contagious in a really fun way.”

When the inquiry comes, Fred must quickly shift from percussion mode to comedy mode, which means ripping out his in-ear monitors (a necessity to play in the house band) and agreeing with Meyers’ nonsense. That’s Rule No. 1 of improv: “Yes, and.” Rule No. 2, “Not only that, but,” is the tricky part.

“We’ve known each other for so long and worked with each other so closely…[Meyers] knows what subject matter to get into to set up a question,” Armisen told IndieWire. “I purposely just try to clear my mind before he asks me.”

“I only enjoy doing it because I’ve become so comfortable with how fearless Fred is,” Meyers added. “I would not enjoy this if it was putting someone on the spot who did not enjoy being on the spot.”

Armisen not only has to make it funny, but also just believable enough . One of the ways Armisen does that, per Meyers, is by varying the type and the length of his answers.

“There’s a music to it, and it speaks to Fred’s musical background,” Meyers said.

“The setups are perfect, too,” Armisen said. “They’re not meant to outsmart me or so complicated that it’s too much of a challenge… [they] always have a conversational quality to them.”

Meyers says if he tries too hard to be funny in the question, he can sense the audience trying to guess what Seth wants Armisen to say and that undermines the bit. “There’s so much comedy in specificity,” he said. “If the question is specific, then I’ve given Fred less room to move.”

If all of this sounds a lot like “SNL: Weekend Update’s” Garth (Armisen) and Kat (Kristen Wiig), it is. Meyers was also the set-up man for that off-the-cuff recurring musical gag, in which Armisen would make up themed lyrics on the spot and Wiig would (do her best) to stay perfectly on top of his words.

Why does this all work so well? “I think all of us are kind of delighted by the fact that we will never know Fred enough to get ahead of him,” Meyers said. “And that is tickling as well.”

Armisen is drumming — and answering “Ask Fred” questions — for Meyers all week long. However, there will be no “Let’s Ask Fred a Question” tonight: Armisen is stepping in as Meyers’ first couch guest. No matter, we’ve got YouTube.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Pam Grier Turned Down Playing ‘Octopussy’ Bond Girl: She’s ‘an Afterthought’

Pam Grier waits for no man, not even James Bond. The iconic “Foxy Brown” star revealed she turned down a role in 007 installment “Octopussy” alongside Roger Moore. “My agents had me meet with [producers] the Broccoli family, and I’m going, ‘I’m not available,'” Grier told Entertainment Weekly. “They looked at me and said, ‘Well, why are you here?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. My agent told me to come meet.'” Grier continued, “I just felt to be a Bond girl would be: What am I going to do? Am I going to help rescue him? Is he rescuing me? A Bond girl...
IndieWire

Roseanne Barr Says ABC Killing off Character Was a Message: ‘They Did Want Me to Commit Suicide’

Roseanne Barr has called out what she thinks is the sexist double standard of cancel culture and addressed ABC for firing her from her own sitcom reboot “Roseanne” before rebranding it as “The Conners.” “It was a witch-burning,” Barr said of the fallout in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times. “They denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though ‘Roseanne’ became [ABC’s] No. 1 show, they’d rather not...
IndieWire

TV Show About Seeing Ghosts Basically Dead on Arrival

Any time a TV show opens with the main character providing exposition, the bar is pretty much set. ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” from creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, opens with Nell (Gina Rodriguez) narrating essentially the series logline and synopsis. “Five years ago, Nell Serrano threw away a promising career to move to London for a man. She went all in on love, until it dropkicked her in the face.” Nell gets drunk on weekdays and falls behind on laundry and offers lots of other flailing-adult signifiers right down to the actual line “How did I end up here?” She’s back...
IndieWire

‘Fawlty Towers’ Revival In the Works, John Cleese to Star with His Daughter

One of the most acclaimed comedy series of all time is returning to TV more than four decades later. “Fawlty Towers,” the beloved British sitcom starring John Cleese, is getting a revival, with the “Monty Python” star set to return. The show is being developed at Castle Rock Entertainment, with Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive producing for the studio. Cleese will write and star in the revival with his daughter, Camilla Cleese. “What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process,” Cleese said in a statement announcing the project. “When...
IndieWire

Angela Bassett Said Her Agents Wanted Her to Turn Down ‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’

While she is currently nominated for an Oscar for playing mother to a different kind of dynasty, one of the roles that made Angela Bassett a screen icon was matriarch Katherine Jackson in the 1992 miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” a job she said she was advised not to take. During an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9 to accept the 38th annual Montecito Award, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress sat down for a career-spanning conversation with the festival’s executive director Roger Durling and revealed that she was in the middle of auditioning for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IndieWire

Reese Witherspoon Explained the Plot of ‘How Do You Know’ to a Plane Full of People

Reese Witherspoon once did an elevator pitch on a plane…literally. The rom-com queen explained the entire plot of 2010 film “How Do You Know” to her fellow passengers after the in-flight movie player stalled. “Back when they used to have one movie that played on airplanes, it was like a five-hour flight and I walk in and they’re like, ‘And the movie today is going to be “How Do You Know” starring Reese Witherspoon,'” she explained during “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I have nowhere to hide. This is so embarrassing,'” Witherspoon said, before revealing one perk....
WWD

Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MorePhotos of Seth Rogen's Style The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is...
IndieWire

Pam Grier Thought Samuel L. Jackson’s Fast ‘Jackie Brown’ Dialogue Would Make Her Fall Down the Stairs

A lead role in a Quentin Tarantino movie is one of the most coveted jobs in Hollywood. Actors dream of delivering his uniquely quotable dialogue and giving themselves the chance to be immortalized in one of the iconic movie moments he seems to consistently deliver. But Pam Grier wants fans to know that once you land the gig, it isn’t necessarily all that it’s cracked up to be. While reflecting on her career in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Blaxploitation legend explained that the two-week rehearsal process made her wonder if she could keep up Tarantino’s dense dialogue and...
Collider

Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet

Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
IndieWire

‘You’ Reinvents Itself Again in Season 4 — This Time as a Murder Mystery

It takes special skill for an actor to make audiences welcome a murderous stalker back to TV. Sera Gamble’s “You” returns to Netflix for a fourth season that throws Penn Badgley’s remarkable character into new relationships and complications. The five-episode Part 1 is streaming now, with Part 2 due March 9. Not for the first time, “You” reinvents itself with setting, genre, and cast, Badgley’s surly antihero the sole constant holding everything together. It’s rare that a show can reinvent itself so well and often — “You” is all but anthology at this point — but Badgley makes it look easy....
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

Santa Barbara Launches with Oscar Tributes, from Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell to Angela Bassett

Under veteran Executive Director Roger Durling, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (February 8-18, 2023) has thrived by surfing the awards season wave and programming a ton of onstage interviews with Oscar contenders. This year’s edition marks a return to a fully live, in-person film festival. The festival will showcase 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries, along with free community education and outreach programs. Every year, screenwriters, directors, and producers promote their films on panels, and the likes of Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho, Adam Driver, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IndieWire

Idris Elba: ‘I Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor’ Because ‘It Puts Me in a Box’

Idris Elba is speaking out on labels. The “Luther: The Fallen Sun” star opened up about race and nationality in a new cover story with Esquire UK. “I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba said. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the...
IndieWire

‘The Last of Us’ Actors Took Advantage of Happy Moments While Filming the Saddest Episode Yet

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Episode 5, “Endure and Survive.”] “The Last of Us” is not a particularly easy show to watch. It’s not a particularly easy show to make, either. Weirdly, one of the things that has made the HBO show such a runaway success is how those two ideas have merged to build something that feels like an achievement. The physical and emotional toll that Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and all the other characters go through has distinct weight to it that makes the show overall impossible to ignore. One of...
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser Says Lost Superman Role Would’ve Been ‘Faustian Bargain’ Anyway: ‘I’m Not a One-Trick Pony’

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a man with no regrets. Brendan Fraser reflected on losing out on playing Superman in a since-canceled early 2000s film titled “Superman: Flyby,” penned by J.J. Abrams. Fraser auditioned for the superhero role along with “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker in 2002. “Everyone in town was reading for Superman. Like, again, we’re testing I think six or seven guys in 2002, 2003. Paul Walker, I remember Paul Walker was before me. They were like the usual suspects,” Fraser said during “The Howard Stern Show.” (Watch the clip below.) However, Fraser had reservations about being only...
IndieWire

What to Watch Besides the Super Bowl on Sunday

For many, this coming Sunday is all about football and Rihanna (not necessarily in that order). Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII begins at 6:30 p.m ET on February 12, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles competing to win the championship. Fox is set to air the event, which will feature Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem and Rihanna making a return to performing during the Halftime Show. For the less sports-inclined among us, it can be hard to find other ways to spend your time on Super Bowl Sunday. Luckily, between endless streaming shows and cable programming, there’s no shortage...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Life and Style Weekly

Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’

Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy