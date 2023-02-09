ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Parents urged to remove stroller canopy after toddler’s death

By Jacob Burbrink
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y43BE_0kiB3Cec00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Even when parents are nearby, tragedy can strike. That is why consumer protection advocates and Baby Trend are warning parents of a potentially deadly hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Baby Trend issued the warning Thursday involving two of the company’s strollers. The warning was issued after a 14-month-old child died and a 17-month-old child suffered neck bruises.

According to a report filed on SaferProducts.gov, the injury happened during a family vacation to Disneyland. The toddler was sitting in the front seat of the stroller when their parent said he started “throwing a fit.”

While doing so, the report states the toddler arched his back and straightened out the rest of his body. As a result, his head got stuck between the seat back and canopy umbrella. He was left with bruise marks on the back of his neck.

The CPSC said the death happened when a 14-month-old who was not in the stroller got their neck stuck between the front of the canopy tube and the armrest. Even though their father was nearby, they were unable to see the child until it was too late.

Parents urged to cut toy due to choking hazard

The issue was reported in Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66. The stollers were sold on Baby Trend’s website, Amazon.com, Bed Bath and Beyond’s website and other retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and buybuy BABY.

The CSPC said people can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness.

Instructions on how to remove the canopy are included in the product manual. If people don’t have the manual anymore, they can visit Baby Trend’s website to download it again.

Purina dog food recalled over toxicity risk

Anyone who experienced an injury or incident involving these strollers, or any other product, is encouraged to report it to CPSC through the Safer Products website.

Anyone with questions can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Body found buried in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigate after body found near Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are investigating near Kansas Expressway after human bones were found. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with the Springfield Police Department, the call came in for a deceased person at 1:36 p.m. at the 1700 block of south Kansas Expressway in Springfield. Police confirmed they were skeletal remains. The investigation is currently […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry

BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City to close popular ride

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced that it is retiring one of its iconic rides. At 11 a.m. today, Feb. 13, Silver Dollar City said that the 2023 season will be Fire In The Hole’s last season. According to a press release, the Fire In The Hole indoor roller coaster has been operating in […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Biden says China spy balloon ‘not a major breach’

President Biden on Thursday said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over much of the U.S. last week was “not a major breach,” comparing it to intelligence gathering conducted by countries around the world. “It’s not a major breach. Look, the total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on by every country around the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KOLR10 News

Suspect flees scene after stabbing a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing that involved the suspect fleeing the scene of the crime. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with the Springfield Police Department, at 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a male being stabbed at the 1200 block of south Lone Pine. The suspect fled the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colleton County courthouse during Alex Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a “credible threat” that was later determined to be a bomb threat. The threat came during witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial shortly before 12:30 p.m. News 2’s Riley Benson was inside the courtroom when Judge Clifton Newman […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
KOLR10 News

A simple trick to defrost your car windshield in no time

(KSNF/KODE) — If you live in a region that experiences cold winters, you know the frustration of going out to your car, and noticing that your windshield is obstructed — most often by a layer of frost. For those who find themselves unable to drive, because they’re unable to see outside the car, you’re stuck […]
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy