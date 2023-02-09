ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Father who left baby son in hot car to die is sentenced

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA , Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man charged with murder after purposefully leaving his baby son in a hot car is facing life in prison.

A Tuscarawas County judge on Thursday sentenced Landon S. Parrott to life, with the possibility for parole after 15 years, a court official told FOX 8 News.

Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder , involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.

Earlier that day, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital received his 14-month-old son, who was unresponsive and whom Parrott brought into the emergency room.

Staff told police Parrott’s story didn’t match up with the child’s symptoms, FOX 8 News reported . He later confessed to police after being confronted with surveillance footage showing he left the child in the car for more than five hours on an 86-degree day.

“We estimate that would’ve made the interior of the car about 130 degrees and this child was in there strapped into a car seat with no fluids, no air conditioning, nothing,” said New Philadelphia Police Det. Capt. Ty Norris. “Heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to see this unfold before your eyes.”

Parrott said he left the boy in the car so that he wouldn’t be a disturbance in his apartment.

Parrott pleaded guilty to murder and child endangering at a Tuesday court hearing. Those counts were merged for sentencing.

