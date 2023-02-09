ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Biden administration announces $2B loan for electric vehicle battery manufacturing

By Rachel Frazin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iai7G_0kiB2FL000

The Biden administration on Thursday announced that it would issue a $2 billion loan to a battery manufacturing facility as it looks to bolster the country’s supply chain for electric vehicles.

“The Department of Energy is proud to announce a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan to Redwood Materials,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday during a press conference.

“If finalized, this $2 billion loan is going to help Redwood to complete this project to produce critical components for EV batteries.”

She did not elaborate on what the conditions of the commitment are. The Hill has reached out to the Energy Department for clarification.

The loan would go to Redwood Materials for the expansion of a battery materials facility in McCarren, Nevada.

The facility recycles batteries from electronics including cell phones, laptops and power tools and uses those materials to make components of electric vehicle batteries, according to the department.

Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel said that with its expansion in the coming years, the facility will be able to produce materials for about a million electric vehicles each year.

“This is a huge number, it’s a momentous project, but it will take many projects like this one, many companies like us, to do this,” Straubel said. “There is an incredible amount of work overall for our country ahead of us as we transition to a sustainable energy economy.”

The announcement was also celebrated by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).

Lombardo joins other Republican governors who have celebrated climate-friendly manufacturing coming to their home state despite the party’s continued support for fossil fuels.

About 1,600 full-time jobs and 3,400 construction jobs are expected to be created by the loan from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office.

The loan office has contributed to successful companies like Tesla . But, its high profile loan to Solyndra, a solar energy start-up that eventually went bankrupt, has led to GOP skepticism of the office broadly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

White House announces plans to enhance transparency over nursing home ownership

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a new rule proposal that would require nursing homes to disclose more information on their ownership and management than what is currently required. Nursing homes that are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid are already required to report certain ownership and management data, but other information, […]
KLST/KSAN

Dislike AMC Theatres’ seat pricing plan? Consider adding these top home-theater products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Give your home theater a makeover with these top entertainment products AMC Theatres recently announced a new pricing structure similar to concerts and sporting events. The new policy breaks seating into three categories: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Viewers will now pay more for tickets closer […]
KLST/KSAN

Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh

Battle lines have emerged in the fight over the next secretary of Labor, a crucial decision for President Biden as he steps up his efforts to appeal to blue-collar workers ahead of 2024. Asian Americans in Congress are hopeful that with the expected exit of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Biden will finally name an Asian […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KLST/KSAN

House GOP demands info from Fauci, other officials on COVID-19 origins

House Republicans are officially relaunching their investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic by calling for testimony and information from Anthony Fauci and other current and former Biden administration officials. Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, and James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and […]
KLST/KSAN

DeSantis floats replacing AP classes in Florida amid College Board fight

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday floated replacing Advancement Placement (AP) classes in his state amid his escalating fight with the College Board over its African American studies course. “This College Board, like, nobody elected them to anything. They’re just kind of there, and they’re providing service. So you can either utilize those services […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrats look to squeeze GOP on Medicare, Social Security

Democrats are seeking to go on the offense against Republicans over past calls to slash Medicare and Social Security cuts, with President Biden leading the charge ahead of announcing his reelection campaign.  Biden drew the ire of Republicans in the House chamber at his State of the Union address on Tuesday when he accused them […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

McConnell demands answers on unidentified objects shot down: ‘What in the world is going on?’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded answers from President Biden about the spate of unidentified objects the U.S. military shot down in recent days after a Chinese spy balloon traveled across the country earlier this month. After laying out the objects that were shot down over Alaska, Canada and Michigan on Friday, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy