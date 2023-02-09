Read full article on original website
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Summer Wallace
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer Wallace is a six-time state champion on the track and a possible valedictorian at Riverheads High School. “My family has gone here and stuff and I really like the message of this school. I just hope to have embodied what the school tries to represent and just to be remembered as someone that worked hard and always tried to be encouraging to my teammates and be kind to people,” said Wallace, a senior at Riverheads.
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pickleball at Eastern Mennonite School was a method to helping someone in need. Class of 2012′s Tyler Eshleman survived a burn accident on his New Mexico farm months ago but is still recovering. Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament’s fundraiser describes...
Waynesboro High School encourages attendance through incentive program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School (WHS) is doing their part to send a message that going to school everyday is a priority through its Attendance Counts Program, according to a press release sent out by the school. The Attendance Counts Program is an incentive program that recognizes students...
How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
New Market, Va. (WHSV) - Most people are familiar with the story of the VMI Cadets at the Battle of New Market, but many people might not know that a soldier was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle. The Battle of New Market was fought...
Fort Harrison, Inc. receives 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison, Inc. is one of the eleven recipients to receive a grant from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s (VHMC) Commonwealth History Fund. Fort Harrison was awarded $12,000, according to a press release. One of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History...
UVA students discuss latest research to fight Alzheimer’s disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two University of Virginia students are taking part in research to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. “We are taking in sort of a different approach to studying and Alzheimer’s disease, focusing on how our immune system can react and sort of control or exacerbate different aspects of the pathology that causes Alzheimer’s disease,” Lexi Johnson, student in the neuroscience graduate program, said. “We take certain risk factors - whether that be head injury or genetic risk factors that we see in the clinic - and we put those into either mouse models or cell culture models.”
Neighbors continue to oppose Bluestone Town Center ahead of Tuesday vote
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council will vote on the Bluestone Town Center (BTC) on Tuesday night, it’s perhaps the most ambitious affordable housing proposal in the city’s history. The Harrisonburg Housing Authority hopes to build nearly 900 units of mixed-income housing on an 84-acre property...
UVA employee creates documentary on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Erik Duda was employed at the University of Virginia for nine years. He has spent the last three years focusing on one film project. In 2018, Duda learned that UVA constructed the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. He spoke with people in Charlottesville, descendants of the enslaved laborers, and others to hear the full story.
Keeping flower bouquets fresh
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are expecting flowers on Valentine’s Day or if they come as a surprise, there’s a process to keeping them alive a little longer. Most fresh-cut bouquets come with a packet of flower food to prevent bacteria in the water. One florist at Sparrow’s Floral Design says daily maintenance starts with a simple snip.
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is providing new information on a fatal accident that happened along Route 33 in Greene County Thursday, February 9. VSP announced Monday, Feb. 13, that 72-year-old Albert J. Scott of Stanardsville died at the scene. According to investigators, a 2022 Subaru Impreza ran off the right side of the road around 7 a.m. and struck Scott, who was walking alongside the eastbound lanes.
Valley flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Flower shops across the Valley are getting ready for the demand of all the Valentine’s Day gifts. While people may wait until the last minute to buy a bouquet, flower shops prepare months ahead for the demand. “So we start preparing for Valentine’s Day right...
Harrisonburg’s planning commission divided on rezoning proposal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s planning commission is divided on a housing project on Garber’s Church Road. A request proposes for the land to be rezoned to R-8 for more density, allowing more units to be built in the proposed location that is currently zoned for R-1 single-family housing.
Outpatient addiction treatment center emphasizing importance of availability of naloxone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC around 75% of overdose deaths around the country involve opioids. Community health organizations and law enforcement have been coming together in recent months in an effort to help prevent these deaths. A key part of that effort is increased access and availability...
Rockingham County looks to address loose trash near waste container sites
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to clean up the streets near its landfill and waste container sites. During the County’s Board of Supervisors meeting last week Supervisor Dewey Ritchie shared that a number of his constituents had reached out to him about their concerns with trash being blown out of vehicles along Route 259 near the Mauzy container site.
Rocktown Beer and Music Festival returns this April
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mark those calendars!. The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival will return April 22, from 3 – 8 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. The festival is presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) and sponsored by Harrisonburg breweries, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co.
